126% return in 2 years: Realty stock in focus post quarterly results - check details here

Shares of Hazoor Multi Projects Ltd., a small-cap company that develops residential and commercial projects, will be in focus as the company has announced its quarterly results. In its filing, the company stated that its sales fell by 33.30 per cent to Rs 102.11 crore in the September quarter, compared to Rs 153.08 crore in the same quarter last year. The company reported a net loss of Rs 9.93 crore this quarter, compared to a net profit of Rs 11.02 crore in the same quarter last year.

The company's operating profit margin (OPM) fell from 11.86 per cent to 3.86 per cent in Q2. PBDT declined from a profit of Rs 16.37 crore to a loss of Rs 9.65 crore, while PBT also declined from a profit of Rs 14.77 crore to a loss of Rs 11.05 crore.

Share Price History

According to BSE Analytics, the company's stock has fallen by more than 8 per cent in the last week, more than 14 per cent in the last month, more than 40 per cent in the last three months, and more than 32 per cent in the last six months.

On an annual basis, the stock has fallen by 40 per cent over the last year. However, during the last two years, it has gained 126 per cent, and in three years, the stock has risen by more than 215 per cent and in the last five years, the stock has risen by 16900 per cent.

Wins Rs 23 crore project from NHAI

The company recently secured an order worth Rs 23 crore from the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI). The project has been secured through e-tender process.

"Letter of Award (LOA) has been received from NHAI for acting as user fee collection agency at Shrishikalan Fee Plaza at km 193 for rehabilitation and upgradation from km 178.00 to km 215.00 (Kabarai-Banda Section) of NH-76 to 2 lane with paved shoulder on EPC mode in the state of Uttar Pradesh," the company said in a filing.

The value of the awarded project is Rs 22.995 crore.

(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)