Vijaya Diagnostic IPO: Subscription opens today, Check price band and listing date

Follow us on Image Source : VIJAYADIAGNOSTIC.COM Vijaya Diagnostic IPO opens for subscription today

The IPO of healthcare chain Vijaya Diagnostic Centre will open for subscription on September 1 and conclude on September 3. Vijaya Diagnostic's IPO is entirely an offer for sale of 35,688,064 equity shares by the promoter, S Surendranath Reddy, and investors Karakoram Ltd and Kedaara Capital Alternative Investment Fund-Kedaara Capital AIF I.

As a part of the offer for sale, Reddy will sell 50.98 lakh equity shares, Karakoram will offload 2.95 crore equity shares and Kedaara Capital will divest 11.02 lakh shares. The initial share-sale will see stake dilution of 35 per cent by the promoter and existing shareholders. At present, promoter and promoter group own 59.78 per cent shareholding in the company. This included Reddy's 37.78 per cent stake. Karakoram and Kedaara Capital hold 38.56 per cent and 1.44 per cent stake, respectively, in Vijaya Diagnostic.

The company has fixed a price band of Rs 522-531 a share for its IPO. At the upper end of the price band, the initial share-sale is expected to fetch about Rs 1,895 crore.



Vijaya Diagnostic Centre offers a one-stop solution for pathology and radiology testing services to customers through its extensive network, which consists of 80 diagnostic centres and 11 reference laboratories across 13 cities and towns in the states of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, and the National Capital Region and Kolkata.

The equity shares of Vijaya Diagnostic will be listed on BSE and NSE on September 14.

READ MORE: Ami Organics IPO: Subscription opens today, Check price band, GMP and listing date

Latest Business News