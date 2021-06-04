Image Source : SALASARTECHNO.COM Salasar Techno announces bonus share in ratio of 1:1, dividend of Rs 1

Salasar Techno Engineering has announced a bonus issue of equity shares in the ratio of 1:1. The Board of Directors has recommended the bonus to be fully paid up equity shares for every one equity share.

After the bonus issue, the paid up share capital of the company will be Rs 28,57,05,280.

The company will also pay a final dividend of Rs 1 per equity share for the financial year ended March 31, 2021.

The bonus and dividend will be subject to the approval of the shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting (AGM). The dividend would be paid within 30 days from the date of the declaration at the AGM.

Salasar Techno Engineering is a provider of customized steel fabrication and infrastructure solutions in India.

Meanwhile, the company's consolidated net profit soared to Rs 9.85 crore on an increase in income from operations to Rs 211.50 crore in the fourth quarter.

