IRCTC Dividend 2021: Indian Railways' company to pay Rs 5 per equity share

IRCTC Dividend news, IRCTC Dividend 2021: Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation Ltd's (IRCTC) board has recommended a dividend of Rs 5 per equity share for the financial year 2020-21.

IRCTC is the catering and tourism arm of Indian Railways. It is the only entity authorised by the national transporter to provide catering services, online railway tickets and packaged drinking water at railway stations and trains in the country.

Meanwhile, for the quarter ended March 31, 2021, the company on Tuesday said that it reported a 23 per cent fall in net profit at Rs 103.7 crore. It was Rs 135 crore in the year-ago period.

Revenue from operations dropped 41.2 per cent in the reporting period to Rs 338 crore as against Rs 575 crore in the same period a year before.

Segement wise, revenue from catering services declined by almost 70 per cent to Rs 67 crore in the March quarter when comapared to Rs 225 crore in the smae quarter last year. Meanwhile, the revenues from tourism fell to Rs 31 crore for the quarter under review from Rs 102 crore in the last year period.

