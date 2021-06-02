ITC Dividend 2021: Board approves Final Dividend of Rs 5.75 per share; Check record date

Image Source : ITCPORTAL ITC Dividend 2021: Board approves Final Dividend of Rs 5.75 per share

ITC Limited, an FMCG-cigarette-to-hotel major, has declared a final dividend of Rs 5.75 per ordinary share of Re 1 each for the financial year ended March 31, 2021.

In a regulatory filing on Tuesday, the Kolkata-headquartered firm said that the Board of Directors at its meeting held on June 1, has recommended final dividend, subject to the declaration of the same by the members at the Annual General Meeting (AGM).

The Board has fixed June 11 as the Record Date for the purpose. ITC has convened its 110th AGM for August 11. The final dividend will be paid on August 13.

"The above Final Dividend is in addition to the Interim Dividend of Rs 5 per share declared by the Board on February 11, 2021, and paid to the Members on March 10, 2021," the company said.

Meanwhile, the company has reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 3,816. 84 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2021. It had posted a net profit of Rs 3,926.46 crore during the January-March quarter of the previous fiscal.

Its revenue from operations was at Rs 15,404.37 crore during the quarter under review. It was Rs 12,560.64 crore in the corresponding period of 2019-20.

