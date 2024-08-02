Record 7.28 crore Income Tax Returns filed by July 31, marking 7.5 per cent increase: Tax Department

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representational picture depicting tax.

The Income Tax Department announced a record-breaking 7.28 crore Income Tax Returns (ITRs) for the fiscal year 2024–25, reflecting a 7.5% increase from the previous year's 6.77 crore returns filed by the July 31 deadline. A significant portion of taxpayers, about 72%, opted for the new tax regime, with 5.27 crore returns filed under it, compared to 2.01 crore under the old regime.

High filing day and e-verification

The peak filing day saw 69.92 lakh ITRs filed on July 31, 2024. The e-filing portal efficiently managed the high traffic, with 3.2 crore successful logins. Over 6.21 crore ITRs were e-verified, 93.56% of which were through Aadhaar-based OTP.

New filers and tax base expansion

The department received 58.57 lakh ITRs from first-time filers, indicating a broadening tax base. The TIN 2.0 payment system processed over 91.94 lakh challans in July 2024 alone.

Taxpayer support and outreach

The e-filing helpdesk addressed approximately 10.64 lakh taxpayer queries. Extensive educational campaigns and creative outreach in multiple languages helped boost compliance and early filing.

The department efficiently managed peak filing periods and significantly expanded its taxpayer base with 58.57 lakh first-time filers.

