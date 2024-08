Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE PHOTO GST collections surged by 10.3 per cent in July, crossing the Rs 1.82 lakh crore mark.

In a positive economic development, the Indian government announced that the Gross Goods and Services Tax (GST) collections for July have surged by 10.3%, reaching over Rs 1.82 lakh crore. This marks a significant improvement from the same period last year. The increase in GST collections reflects robust economic activity and improved compliance among taxpayers. The government's efforts to streamline the GST process and enhance tax collection mechanisms appear to be yielding positive results.