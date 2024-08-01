Thursday, August 01, 2024
     
Closing bell: Nifty tops 25,000, Sensex hits 81,867 on record-breaking day

The Nifty rose by 59.75 points to reach a new all-time high of 25,010.90, while the Sensex climbed 126.21 points to close at a record high of 81,867.55.

Edited By: Nitin Kumar @Niitz1 New Delhi Updated on: August 01, 2024 16:00 IST
BSE
Image Source : FILE Bombay Stock Exchange building.

The Nifty index surged by 59.75 points, reaching an unprecedented peak of 25,010.90. This milestone highlights the bullish sentiment in the market and investor confidence. The Sensex also saw a significant gain, climbing 126.21 points to close at a record high of 81,867.55. This marks a new milestone for the benchmark index, reflecting positive market trends and strong economic indicators.

Both indices' remarkable performance underscores the robust growth in the Indian stock market. Analysts attribute this surge to a combination of strong corporate earnings, favourable economic data, and positive global market trends.

