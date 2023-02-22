UP Budget 2023: Yogi Govt proposes Rs 10,000 crore for Noida Film City

Follow us on Image Source : GOVERNMENT OF UP UP Budget 2023-24: Rs 10,000 Crore Proposed For Noida Film City

UP budget 2023: Uttar Pradesh's Finance Minister, Suresh Khanna, while presenting the state budget for 2023-24 made a major announcement of allocation of Rs 10,000 crore for the development of Noida's Film City. This investment is expected to provide job opportunities and boost the entertainment industry in the state.

The Film City project, which is a public-private partnership, will be developed on 1,000 acres of land in Sector 21 along the Yamuna Expressway, close to the Jewar airport site. By 2024, the first phase of the project is expected to be ready while the final phase is expected to be ready by 2029.

Khanna Wednesday presented the state budget for the financial year 2023-2024. With a total budget of Rs 6,90,242.43 crore, the budget includes new schemes worth Rs 32,721.96 crore. Khanna said that there has been a 16.8% growth in the state GDP and the employment rate is now at 4.2%. The budget focuses on building "New Uttar Pradesh" and aims to create 40,000 jobs in the textile sector in the financial year 2023-2024.

Apart from the Film City project, the Uttar Pradesh Budget also includes provisions for a start-up policy, women empowerment, farmers' upliftment, health infrastructure, and road and railways projects. This is the second budget presented by the Yogi Adityanath government and the seventh overall budget ever since the UP CM came to power.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath called this budget the first of "Amrit Kaal" and said that it will help make UP self-reliant and serve as the foundation to make UP's economy in next five years a $1 trillion economy. With its focus on development and job creation, the Uttar Pradesh Budget 2023-24 is poised to drive growth and transformation in the state.

ALSO READ | UP Budget 2023 UPDATES

ALSO READ | UP Budget 2023-24: Rs 200 crore proposal for Gorakhpur Industrial Corridor

Latest Business News