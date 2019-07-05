People had expectations from Budget 2019, but they are unhappy: Siddaramaiah

Image Source : PTI/FILE Siddaramaiah

Commenting on the Budget 2019, Congress leader Siddaramaiah on Friday said, “People had expectations from Budget 2019, but they're unhappy.”

“People had expectations from Budget 2019, but they're unhappy. It's against development. They promised growth in the farming sector, which remained false. Farmers are not getting MSP, they are in drastic condition. There is no pro-farmers thing in budget,” said the 22nd chief minister of Karnataka.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath on Friday termed Budget 2019-20, presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, as "disappointing and inflationary".

"People are feeling cheated with this disappointing and inflationary budget, which has nothing for the common man, except for long-term dreams like home and electricity for all by 2022-2024," said Kamal Nath.

"The budget has increased the prices of petrol and diesel instead of curbing them. There is no relief for the middle class in income tax. Neither does the budget say anything about increasing farmers income, nor about giving them any relief from loans.

Basically, the budget falls short of the expectations of the farmers, villages, poor, youth and women. It will only slow down the speed of development of the country. It has no connection with 'acche din'," he said.

The CPI-M on Friday described the first budget of the second Modi government as a payback gift after the elections to corporate India and foreign financial interests.

"The Budget and the speech (by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman) were full of several promises and commitments that would help big corporate capital and the wealthy to strengthen their grip on the Indian economy and foster greater integration of the Indian economy with international financial markets," a CPI-M statement said.

"Nothing, however, was there for India's working people - kisans and workers who would be left to fend for themselves in a world of shrinking opportunities for employment and livelihood," the Communist Party of India-Marxist said.

Reacting to the General Budget, BSP supremo Mayawati Friday said though the Union government tried to make it alluring, it would only help the capitalists.

"It has to be seen as to how this Budget of theirs is actually beneficial for the people of the country at the ground level," she said in a tweet, adding that the entire country was "distraught and harassed" by poverty, unemployment, poor educational and health facilities.

The BSP chief further said the Budget would "encourage the private sector and help big capitalists" at every level, further "complicating" the issue of reservation for the Dalits and backwards besides problems of inflation, poverty and unemployment.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the first Budget of the Narendra Modi government's second term in the Lok Sabha Friday morning.

