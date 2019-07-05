Budget 2019 is 'futuristic', provides roadmap for growth: Amit Shah

Image Source : PTI/FILE Union Home Minister Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday described the Union Budget 2019-20 as a "budget of hope and empowerment", saying it is a futuristic one which provides a coherent roadmap for sectors that will drive growth and reflects Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision for India's development.

Shah said the Budget gives wings to India's farmers, youngsters, women and poor to fulfil their dreams.

"It highlights the exemplary work in key sectors relating to the economy, housing, infrastructure and the social sectors over the last five years and on this basis, ignites a spirit of hope that India can become a five-trillion-dollar economy in the coming years," he tweeted after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Budget in the Lok Sabha.

He said the Budget is a "futuristic" one which provides a coherent roadmap for sectors that will drive growth and innovation among India's citizens.

The emphasis on clean energy and cashless transactions are also steps in the right direction, he added.

The Union Home Minister further said that the Budget for "new India" has set the stage for fulfilling collective dreams of water for every citizen, ensuring electricity connectivity across India and boosting manufacturing especially in sunrise sectors. "The Budget will enable India to become a more vibrant start-up hub."

"It clearly reflects Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision for India's development, where the farmers prosper, the poor lead a life of dignity, the middle class gets the due for their hard work and Indian enterprise gets a boost," he added.