  5. Bihar CM Nitish Kumar hails Union Budget, calls it 'good for farmers'

Nitish Kumar also praised Sitharaman's target to take India's economy to $5 trillion. "This budget is good for the people, particularly the poor and farmers," he said.  

Patna Published on: July 05, 2019 17:35 IST
Nitish Kumar hails Union Budget

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Friday hailed the Union Budget 2019-20 presented in Parliament by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, saying the central government has made "pro-people development its agenda".

Nitish Kumar also praised Sitharaman's target to take India's economy to $5 trillion. "This budget is good for the people, particularly the poor and farmers," he said.

Nitish Kumar welcomed 'Har Ghar Jal Yojna' and said that in Bihar a similar Yojna is already under progress.

He said stress on water harvesting to waste management was a good move.

