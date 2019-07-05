Bihar CM Nitish Kumar hails Union Budget, calls it 'good for farmers'

Image Source : PTI Nitish Kumar hails Union Budget

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Friday hailed the Union Budget 2019-20 presented in Parliament by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, saying the central government has made "pro-people development its agenda".

Nitish Kumar also praised Sitharaman's target to take India's economy to $5 trillion. "This budget is good for the people, particularly the poor and farmers," he said.

Nitish Kumar welcomed 'Har Ghar Jal Yojna' and said that in Bihar a similar Yojna is already under progress.

He said stress on water harvesting to waste management was a good move.

Also Read | Comprehensive restructuring of National Highways Programme will be done, says Sitharaman

Also Read | Sagarmala, Bharatmala and UDAN bridging rural-urban divide, says Sitharaman

Also Read | Nirmala Sitharaman announces new coins of Re 1, Rs 2, Rs 5, Rs 10, Rs 20

Also Read | Two percent TDS on cash withdrawal exceeding 1 crore in a year