Now you can add money to FASTag accounts using BHIM app, follow these steps

Representational image

A new FASTag system has been introduced for vehicle owners to pay fees at national highway toll plazas across the country.

As using FASTag will become mandatory from January 15, 2020, there are a number of ways through which people can add money to their FASTag accounts.

Amid already existing ways like Credit Card/ Debit Card/ NEFT/Net Banking, Paytm, now you will be able to add money into your FASTag account using the BHIM app.

Follow these steps to add money to your FASTag account using BHIM app

Open BHIM app on your mobile and login

Look for the send option on the screen in BHIM app and select it

Enter NETC FASTag UPI ID: netc.VehicleNumber@BankUPIHandle

Enter and verify

Enter the amount to add money

Enter your secret Pin

After going through this process, wait for the confirmation SMS from the FASTag

The National Highway Authority of India said that over 1 crore electronic toll collection system -- FASTags -- have been issued through multiple points of sale till date.

According to NHAI, FASTag implemented by NHAI has clocked toll transaction of over 21 lakh on a daily basis.

"Over 1 crore FASTags have been issued through multiple 'Point of Sale' till date with about 30 lakh of them were issued in the month of November and December alone," it said in a statement.

"The highway authority has been observing sales of nearly 1.5-2 lakh FASTags on a daily-basis which is a clear reflection of this digital system being accepted well. As a result, the daily transactional worth of electronic toll collection has been ascertained of about Rs 42 crore."

As per the statement, the implementation of FASTags across the country has met with the desired response.

NHAI had commenced electronic toll collection through FASTag at 523 toll plazas across the country from December 15.

