FASTag Alert! NPCI announces NETC FASTag recharge option through BHIM UPI. Check details

National Payments Corporation of India, NPCI on Thursday announced NETC FASTag recharge option through BHIP UPI App for its customer. NPCI said that customers can recharge FASTags through any BHIM UPI enabled mobile app.

FASTag, by the National Electronic Toll Collection, NETC, has been made 'mandatory' for toll payment in the country from December 15, 2019.

In its release, NCPI said that recharge facility through BHIM UPI would now give vehicle owners the opportunity to recharge their FASTags on the go and avoid queues at toll plazas.

NETC FASTag is a simple to use, reloadable tag fixed on the windscreen of a vehicle, which enables automatic deduction of toll charges from the prepaid or savings to account linked to it while the vehicle is in motion.

A programme designed to meet the electronic tolling needs of the Indian market, it offers an interoperable nationwide toll payment solution including clearinghouse services for settlement and dispute management.

How to recharge NETC FASTag via BHIM UPI:

1] Login to your BHIM UPI App;

2] Select Send Option;

3] Enter NETC FASTag UPI ID which will be – netc.(VehicleNumber)@BankUPIHandle;

4] Click Verify Your UPI Id;

5] Enter the desired recharge amount;

6] Enter the pin to authenticate the transaction; and

7] Customers will receive an SMS confirming them of the credit to their FASTag wallet.