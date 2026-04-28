KIIT Ranked 6th Best University in India, Emerges No. 1 in Eastern India in THE Asia Rankings 2026

New Delhi:

Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT-DU), Bhubaneswar has registered an impressive rise on the national academic stage, securing the 6th position among all universities in India—across both government and private institutions—in the latest Times Higher Education (THE) Asia University Rankings 2026. Emerging as the highest-ranked institution not only in Odisha but across the entire eastern region, KIIT’s ascent underscores its growing academic and research stature. The achievement marks a notable climb from its 8th position in 2025, reflecting a steady and impressive upward trajectory in one of the world’s most competitive higher education benchmarks.

Globally, KIIT has climbed to the 169th position in Asia, marking a steady and impressive rise from 196th in 2024 and 184th in 2025.

The THE Asia University Rankings 2026 assessed 929 universities from 36 countries based on rigorous performance indicators across five key areas: teaching (learning environment), research environment (volume, income and reputation), research quality (citation impact, strength, excellence and influence), international outlook (staff, students and research), and industry income (knowledge transfer and patents).

The ranking comes as a major achievement for KIIT as it has moved ahead of many established and legacy institutes despite being a young university in comparison.

Prof. Achyuta Samanta, Founder of KIIT, KISS, and KIMS, expressed heartfelt gratitude to the dedicated faculty, staff, students, alumni, and well-wishers who have played a pivotal role in this achievement. “This recognition reflects the collective efforts and the mission-driven spirit that define KIIT. We share this success with every individual who believes in our values,” he stated.

KIIT has consistently featured in prestigious global rankings, including the THE World University Rankings and QS Rankings. The university has also earned major international accreditations such as IET, ABET, and others, further solidifying its position as a global centre of excellence in higher education.

KIIT has demonstrated strength through its multidisciplinary academic ecosystem, covering engineering, medicine, management, and law as reflected under the ‘teaching (learning environment)’ parameter. The university’s strong placement record and industry-oriented curriculum have further contributed to its teaching credentials, reflecting positively on student outcomes.

In terms of ‘research environment’, which evaluates research volume, income, and reputation, KIIT has shown consistent growth. Despite being a relatively young institution compared to older public universities, it has significantly expanded its research output and funding base in recent years, enhancing its academic standing.

The research quality parameter, which focuses on citation impact and research influence, has also contributed to KIIT’s rise. The university has gained recognition for its impact-driven research, particularly in areas aligned with global development goals, thereby improving its citation metrics and academic visibility.

The University has also performed well in ‘international outlook’, supported by its growing base of international students and academic collaborations. The university’s engagement with global institutions and its efforts toward internationalisation have strengthened its position in Asia-wide rankings.

Another key factor behind its improved ranking is ‘industry income’, which measures knowledge transfer, innovation, and industry collaboration. KIIT’s strong linkages with industry, reflected in high placement rates and applied research initiatives, have played a significant role in this category.

Evidently then, KIIT’s performance across all five parameters highlights a balanced institutional model, combining quality teaching, research growth, global engagement, and industry integration.

Highlighted Points:

KIIT-DU ranked 6th among all universities in India in the Times Higher Education Asia University Rankings 2026.

Emerges as the highest-ranked university in Odisha and the entire eastern region, reinforcing regional academic leadership.

Performed consistently in teaching, research environment, research quality, international outlook, and industry income, reflecting a balanced institutional model.

Outperformed several legacy institutions, driven by industry-linked education, global collaborations, and impact-oriented research.

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