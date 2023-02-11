Follow us on Image Source : PTI Cabinet expansion on the cards for Bihar? Here is what Nitish Kumar says

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar threw the ball in Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav's court when asked about the possobility of a state cabinet expansion with the Congress, a junior ally in the ruling 'Mahagathbandhan', seeking a few more berths.

The Congress, which has 19 MLAs in the 243-member state assembly, currently has two ministers in the government, which was formed after Kumar dumped the BJP in August last year. The Bihar cabinet can have a maximum of 36 berths, and five of them are now lying vacant.

“You people ask this question to the deputy CM," Kumar said, responding to questions from journalists who sought his views on speculations about a state cabinet expansion and the Congress' demand for two more berths in the council of ministers.

“A delegation of Congress leaders recently met me in this regard. I told them to meet the deputy CM in this connection. Let them finalise it among themselves. Whatever they decide will be considered," Kumar, the de facto supremo of the JD(U), said during his 'Samadhan Yatra' in Jamui district. The state cabinet has now 29 members with the RJD, to which Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav belongs, enjoying the lion's share even after two of its ministers have resigned.

ALSO READ | Allegations against Adani group should be looked into, says Bihar CM Nitish Kumar

Notably, Bihar Congress chief Akhilesh Prasad had recently claimed that 'the CM said more ministers will be made from our party'. "Everyone knows that the Congress has 19 MLAs and four MLCs. The number of legislators from other parties, who are in the cabinet, is three to four. We can have four ministers. I have spoken to the CM on the matter and he has agreed," Prasad had said.

Kumar was also asked about former CM and Hindustani Awam Morcha chief Jitan Ram Manjhi’s plan to commence ‘Garib Sampark Yatra’ from February 12 in the state. “Leaders, belonging to any political party, are free to launch their own yatra," the CM said. HAM is an ally of the 'Mahagathbandhan' government in the state.

ALSO READ | Disgruntled JD(U) leader Upendra Kushwaha calls top heads meet amid rising rift with CM Nitish Kumar

Kumar speaks about Lalu Prasad

When asked about RJD supremo Lalu Prasad, who underwent a kidney transplant surgery in Singapore in December 2022, returning to India tonight, Kumar said, “He (Lalu) is perfectly alright. He is coming to Delhi…. later, he will come to Patna”. Lalu's daughter Rohini Acharya, who donated a kidney to her father, shared an emotional post on Twitter on Friday and said that the RJD chief would leave for India on Saturday.

"An important thing to say. This important thing is about the health of our leader Lalu ji. Papa is going to India from Singapore on February 11. I am doing my duty as a daughter...I am sending him to all of you. Now you all will take care of my father," Acharya tweeted.

(With inputs from PTI)

ALSO READ | Bihar: Maoist group threatens to kill BJP MP, JD(U) MLA ahead of CM Nitish Kumar's 'Samadhan Yatra'