Who is Sanjay Saraogi? All you need to know about the Darbhanga MLA who is the new Bihar BJP chief Sanjay Saraogi, six-term MLA from Darbhanga and former minister in the Bihar government, has been appointed as the Bihar BJP state unit President.

Patna: Sanjay Saraogi, a six-time MLA from Darbhanga, was appointed the new Bihar BJP president on Monday (December 15). He will replace incumbent state unit chief Dilip Kumar Jaiswal. "Bharatiya Janata Party national president Jagat Prakash Nadda has appointed Sanjay Saraogi as the state president of the Bharatiya Janata Party in Bihar with immediate effect," BJP national general secretary Arun Singh said in a notification. Who is Sanjay Saraogi? Sanjay, a senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader, is a six-time MLA from Darbhanga and a former minister in the Bihar government.

He began his political career through student politics, remaining actively involved with the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) for nearly 10 years, where he held several organisational responsibilities.

In 1999, he served as the District Secretary of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM). He later became the President of the Darbhanga City Mandal BJP in 2001, was elected as a councillor from Ward No. 6 of the Darbhanga Municipal Corporation in 2002, and served as the General Secretary of the Darbhanga District BJP in 2003.

Sanjay Saraogi entered the Bihar Legislative Assembly for the first time in February 2005 after defeating Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) candidate Mohammad Mumtaz by a margin of 14,188 votes from the Darbhanga Sadar Assembly constituency.

He retained the seat in October 2005 by defeating Congress candidate Dr Madan Mohan Jha by 24,983 votes. Since then, he has been elected to the Assembly for six consecutive terms, in February 2005, October 2005, 2010, 2015, 2020, and 2025.

In subsequent elections, Saraogi continued his winning streak by defeating RJD’s Sultan Ahmad in 2010 by 27,554 votes, Om Prakash Kheria in 2015, and Amar Nath Gami in 2020. In the 2025 Bihar Assembly elections, he defeated Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) candidate Umesh Sahani by a margin of 24,593 votes.

In 2017, Saraogi served as the Chairman of the Estimates Committee of the Bihar Legislative Assembly. Since February 2025, he has been serving as the Minister of Revenue and Land Reforms in the Government of Bihar.

He has also served as the Convenor of the Bihar State BJP Cow Protection Cell and held several organisational roles within the party, including as a member of the State Executive Committee.

Born on August 28, 1969, in Darbhanga, Bihar, Saraogi holds postgraduate degrees in Commerce (M.Com) and Business Administration (MBA) and belongs to the Vaishya community.