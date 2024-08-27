Upendra Kushwaha and Manan Kumar Mishra, NDA candidates, elected unopposed to Rajya Sabha

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Upendra Kushwaha and Manan Kumar Mishra met Bihar CM Nitish Kumar

Rajya Sabha election: Former Union Minister Upendra Kushwaha and Supreme Court lawyer Manan Kumar Mishra have been elected unopposed to the Rajya Sabha. Kushwaha, who heads Rashtriya Lok Morcha, will serve a two-year term, while Mishra will serve for four years. Both the NDA candidates have won Rajya Sabha seats unopposed.

Today, both the leader visited the Bihar Assembly to receive their official certificates. I.N.D.I.A bloc, the opposition coalition, did not nominate any candidates for these seats, leading to the Rajya Sabha by-election being uncontested, and no voting was required.

The by-polls were necessitated after two Rajya Sabha seats became vacant during the Lok Sabha elections after Vivek Thakur of the BJP and Misa Bharti of the RJD were elected as MPs.

RML chief Kushwaha, who had previously won the Karakat seat for the NDA in 2014, contested the same seat in the recent elections. However, he finished third, trailing behind Raja Ram Kushwaha of CPI(ML), who secured the victory, and Pawan Singh (Independent), who was the runner-up.

Kushwaha, Mishra expresses gratitude to PM Modi

Kushwaha expressed gratitude towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar, and BJP national president JP Nadda. He pledged to represent the voices of the poor, backward, and Dalit communities in the Rajya Sabha.

Manan Kumar Mishra also expressed his commitment to fulfilling his responsibilities under the leadership of top leaders and mentioned that while the collegium system is not entirely wrong, it could benefit from some improvements.

Mishra, who began his political career in the 2009 Lok Sabha polls by unsuccessfully contesting from Valmiki Nagar on a BSP ticket, switched over to the BJP five years later when he also canvassed in favour of PM Modi.

