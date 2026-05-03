Siwan murder case: Main accused Sonu Yadav killed in an encounter in Bihar

New Delhi:

In a big development in the Siwan murder case, Bihar Police on Sunday gunned down the main accused, Sonu Yadav, in an early morning encounter. The action is being seen as part of a tough stance adopted by law enforcement against rising criminal activities in the region.

Officials said the encounter took place after sustained efforts to track down those involved in the killing, which had triggered widespread outrage.

Murder that sparked outrage

The case dates back to April 29, when Harsh Singh, nephew of BJP leader Manoj Singh, was shot dead following a dispute in Siwan. At the time of the attack, Harsh Singh was accompanied by his brother-in-law, who sustained serious injuries.

The brazen shooting created panic in the area, especially after a video of the incident surfaced on social media, showing the accused opening fire.

Police crackdown and arrests

Taking swift action, Bihar Police launched multiple raids to nab those involved. During the investigation, the vehicle used in the crime was recovered, and its driver, Sunil Yadav, was arrested and later sent to judicial custody.

Earlier, another accused, Chhotu Yadav, was also injured in a separate police encounter linked to the case.

Police officials have stated that efforts are ongoing to apprehend other suspects involved in the murder. Teams have been deployed across locations, and more arrests are expected soon.