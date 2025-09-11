Simri-Bakhtiarpur Assembly Election 2025: Constituency profile, past winners, margin and party-wise candidates Simri-Bakhtairpur Assembly election 2025: In the 2020 elections, Yusuf Salahuddin of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) won the seat by defeating Mukesh Sahani of the Vikassheel Insaan Party with a margin of 1,759 votes.

The Simri-Bakhtiarpur constituency is one of the 243 constituencies in the Bihar Legislative Assembly. It is constituency number 76 of the Bihar Legislative Assembly. The constituency is a general category seat and is not reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs) or Scheduled Tribe (STs). The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), the Janata Dal United (JDU), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and the Congress are the main parties in the state.

The Simri-Bakhtiarpur Assembly constituency comes under the Khagaria Lok Sabha constituency. In the 2020 elections, Yusuf Salahuddin of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) won the seat by defeating Mukesh Sahani of the Vikassheel Insaan Party with a margin of 1759 votes.

In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) Rajesh Verma won from the Khagaria Lok Sabha seat with a margin of 1,61,131 votes by defeating Sanjay Kumar Kushwaha of Communist Party of India (CPI-M).

Simri-Bakhtiarpur Constituency Demographic Profile

As per data from the Election Commission, there were 3,38,615 voters in the Simri-Bakhtiarpur constituency during the 2020 Assembly Elections. Out of this, 1,75,896 were male and 1,62,712 were female voters, while 7 belonged to the third gender. 761 postal votes were cast in the constituency. The number of service voters in Simri-Bakhtiarpur in 2020 was 347 (334 men and 13 women).

In 2015, the total number of voters in the Simri-Bakhtiarpur constituency was 3,04,299. Out of this, 1,58,987 voters were male and 1,45,310 were female, and 2 belonged to the third gender. There were 471 valid postal votes in the constituency. The number of service voters in Simri-Bakhtiarpur in 2015 was 155 (123 men and 32 women).

Simri-Bakhtiarpur Assembly Election 2025: Poll Date

The Election Commission of India (ECI) is expected to announce the poll date for the Simri-Bakhtiarpur constituency along with the schedule for the Bihar Assembly Election soon.

Simri-Bakhtiarpur Assembly Election 2025: Result Date

The Election Commission of India (ECI) will announce the result date along with the schedule for the Bihar Assembly Election soon.

Simri-Bakhtiarpur Assembly Election 2025 Candidates

All political parties are waiting for the official schedule of the Bihar Assembly Election and haven't declared their candidates yet.

Simri-Bakhtiarpur Assembly Constituency Past Winners

In 2020, Yusuf Salahuddin of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) won the seat by defeating Mukesh Sahani of the Vikassheel Insaan Party. He polled 75,684 votes with a vote share of 38.48%. Mukesh Sahani got 73,925 votes (37.58%).

Sanjay Kumar Singh of Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) stood third with 6,962 votes with a 3.54% vote share.

In the 2015 Bihar Assembly Elections, Dinesh Chandra Yadav of the Janata Dal United (JDU)won the seat. He polled 78,514 votes. Yusuf Salauddin of the RJD got 40,708 votes and was the runner-up. The winning margin was 37,806 votes or 23.98%.

2020: Yusuf Salahuddin (RJD)

2019 bypolls: Zafar Alam (RJD)

2015: Dinesh Chandra Yadav (JDU)

2010: Arun Kumar (JDU)

2009: Mehboob Ali Kaiser (Indian National Congress)

2005: Dinesh Chandra Yadav (JDU)

2005: Dinesh Chandra Yadav (Janata Dal United)

2000: Mehboob Ali Kaiser (Indian National Congress)

1995: Mehboob Ali Kaiser (Indian National Congress)

1990: Dinesh Chandra Yadav (Janata Dal)

1985: Mohammed Salahuddin (Indian National Congress)

1980: Mohammed Salahuddin (Indian National Congress)

1977: Mohammed Salahuddin (Indian National Congress)

1972: Mohammad Salahuddin (Indian National Congress)

Simri-Bakhtiarpur Assembly Constituency voter turnout

In 2020, the total number of valid votes polled in the Simri-Bakhtiarpur Assembly constituency was 1,95,293 or 58.09 per cent. In 2015, the total number of valid votes polled in the Assembly elections was 1,57,632 or 54.31 per cent.