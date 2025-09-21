'Send them to jail': Tej Pratap Yadav over abuses hurled at PM Modi's mother during Tejashwi Yadav's rally Bihar Assmebly Elections 2025: Earlier in the day, the BJP alleged that abuses were again hurled at PM Modi's late mother during RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav's 'Bihar Adhikar Yatra'.

Patna:

Expelled Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tej Pratap Yadav said on Sunday that those who have insulted a mother should be immediately sent to jail. His remark comes amid a row over alleged abuses hurled at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's late mother.

"I have said it before, and I will repeat it... a mother is a mother. She is the one who gives birth to a person. Therefore, those who have insulted a mother and raised fingers at her should be booked under FIR and sent to jail. I urge the central government to send those to jail who have insulted a woman."

PM Modi's mother abused again?

Earlier in the day, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) alleged that abuses were again hurled at PM Modi's late mother during RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav's 'Bihar Adhikar Yatra'. BJP leaders are also sharing a video of the incident, in which the prime minister's mother was allegedly abused. However, India TV could not independently verify the veracity of the video.

BJP says Tejashwi, Rahul should apologise

Several leaders of the saffron party took this opportunity to take a dig at the RJD, with Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary saying that Lalu Prasad Yadav's party is a party of goons. He said that both Tejashwi and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi should apologise for this.

"Tejashwi Yadav has once again insulted Modi ji's late mother. He has once again torn apart the culture of Bihar. In the rally, the RJD workers were hurling as many abuses as they could, and Tejashwi was encouraging them. The mothers and sisters of Bihar will surely hold him accountable for this thuggish mentality and abusive behaviour," Choudhary said in a video he shared on X.

"This is extremely unfortunate and a grave insult to democracy. Has insulting mothers and sisters become their culture and weapon to counter parties in opposition? The people of Bihar understand this dirty politics well and will respond in a democratic manner," he added.

Row over abuses hurled at PM's mother

This is the second time that such a controversy has erupted in Bihar, where assembly elections are scheduled to be held later this year. Earlier, abuses were allegedly hurled at PM Modi's mother during a Congress event in Darbhanga. Later, the person accused of doing so was arrested by the Bihar Police, but the incident had created a massive row in the state.