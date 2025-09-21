BJP alleges PM Modi's mother abused at Tejashwi Yadav rally, RJD says 'conspiracy' Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai referred to Tejashwi as mythological characters 'Kans' and 'Kaliya Naag' saying that the public will give him a befitting reply in the upcoming Legislative Assembly elections.

New Delhi:

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) accused the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) of allowing its workers to hurl insults at Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s late mother during Tejashwi Yadav’s ongoing ‘Bihar Adhikar Yatra.’ The alleged incident marks the second such episode in the politically-charged atmosphere of Bihar, with the state's elections looming later this year. Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary was among the first to call out the RJD, sharing a video on social media where the purported insults are visible. He wrote, "Tejashwi Yadav has once again insulted Modi ji's late mother. He has once again torn apart the culture of Bihar." Choudhary went on to accuse Yadav of encouraging the RJD workers who allegedly used abusive language during the rally.

Choudhary added, "The mothers and sisters of Bihar will surely hold him accountable for this thuggish mentality and abusive behaviour." The video, which quickly went viral, has not been independently verified by India TV. However, it has sparked outrage across social media platforms.

BJP leaders condemn the incident

Other BJP leaders echoed Choudhary’s condemnation Deputy Chief Minister, Vijay Kumar Sinha, took to social media, calling the incident "extremely unfortunate" and "a grave insult to democracy." He questioned, "Has insulting mothers and sisters become their culture and weapon to counter opposition parties?" Sinha’s post also alleged that Tejashwi Yadav, the young RJD leader, was "boosting the morale" of his workers who allegedly participated in the abusive act. His statements, like Choudhary's, further stoked the fire of controversy surrounding the rally.

Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai referred to Tejashwi as mythological characters 'Kans' and 'Kaliya Naag' saying that the public will give him a befitting reply in the upcoming Legislative Assembly elections. "Tejashwi Yadav's goons have committed a grave sin by abusing PM Narendra Modi and his revered mother in front of him. By repeatedly abusing PM Narendra Modi and his mother, these people are causing havoc. Tejashwi, we will destroy you like Kansa. The people of Bihar will soon destroy you with their votes. You are spewing venom like the Kaliya Naag," Rai said.

What had the Prime Minister said?

In a rally, Prime Minister said the abuses were not just for his mother, but for crores of mothers and sisters. "Princes born in royal families won't understand the suffering of an underprivileged mother and her son's struggles. These people have been born with a golden and silver spoon. They believe power in Bihar belongs to their families. But you have blessed an underprivileged mother's son and made him pradhan sevak," he said.

"I want to tell those who abused my mother in front of the people of Bihar -- Modi might forgive you once, but the land of Bihar and India has never tolerated insult to a mother," the Prime Minister said.

RJD responds

Responding to the allegations, leaders of the Congress and the RJD said that Rahul Gandhi or Tejashwi Yadav were not on the stage when the abusive words were used, and that the “BJP is playing up the issue to score political points.” This latest incident follows another controversy in Darbhanga last month, where similar allegations of abuse were directed at the late mother of PM Modi during a stage set for Rahul Gandhi’s 'Voter Adhikar Yatra.'