Delhi: FIR registered against Congress over AI video of PM Modi and his mother

New Delhi:

The Delhi Police on Saturday registered a first information report (FIR) against the Congress after its Bihar unit shared an AI-generated video on social media, allegedly mocking Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his mother, Heeraben Modi. The case was registered at the North Avenue Police Station following a complaint by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Delhi Election Cell convenor Sanket Gupta.

In his complaint, which was registered under sections 318(2), 336(3)(4), 340(2), 352, 356(2), and 61(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), along with relevant provisions of the IT Act and the Digital Data Protection Act, Gupta said that objectionable remarks were also made against PM Modi's mother during an event organised by Congress at Darbhanga in poll-bound Bihar last month.