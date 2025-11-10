Bihar: Five members of a family die in sleep as roof of house collapses in Danapur In a tragic incident in Danapur, Bihar, five members of the same family died when the roof of a house built under the Indira Awas Yojana collapsed.

Patna:

In a tragic incident, at least five members of the same family lost their lives after the roof of a house collapsed while they were sleeping in the Danapur area of Bihar's Patna district late Sunday night. The tragic incident occurred in Manas village under the jurisdiction of Akilpur police station.

The house that collapsed was built under the Indira Awas Yojana.

According to the reports, the deceased have been identified as Bablu Khan, his wife Roshan Khatoon, their son Mohammad Chand, daughter Rukhshar, and their youngest daughter Chandni.

When did the incident occur?

The victims were asleep after dinner when the roof suddenly caved in, burying the family under the debris. Locals rushed to the spot after hearing the noise, but by the time help arrived, all five had succumbed to their injuries.

Police and rescue teams later pulled the bodies from the rubble and sent them for post-mortem examination. An investigation into the incident has been launched.

The ill-fated house, constructed several years ago under the Indira Awas Yojana, was reportedly in a dilapidated condition with visible cracks in the roof. Due to financial constraints, the family could not undertake repairs.

Villagers have expressed concern that several houses built under the Indira Awas Yojana in the area are in a similar state of disrepair and pose a serious threat to residents. The tragic event has cast a pall of gloom over the entire village.

(Input: Ishtyak Khan)

