RCP Singh fuels JDU return buzz with Nitish Kumar remark: 'We are one' | Video

Patna:

Speculation is mounting over the possible return of former Union Minister RCP Singh to the Janata Dal United (JDU). RCP Singh, who was once considered one of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's closest associates, had earlier been expelled from the party.

Both Nitish Kumar and RCP Singh, who belong to the Patel community, were invited to a Makar Sankranti feast organised by the community on Sunday. However, the two leaders arrived at different times and did not meet. Yet, comments made by RCP Singh after Nitish Kumar's departure have fuelled fresh speculation about his return to the JDU.

'We are one': RCP Singh

There is growing buzz that RCP Singh, who was expelled from the party, could once again be seen alongside Nitish Kumar. When asked about reports of his return to the JDU after Kharmas, Singh responded by praising the Chief Minister, saying that Nitish Kumar is Bihar's respected Chief Minister and is popular among the people of the state. "Why do you think we are two different people? We are one. We worked together for 25 years. Does anyone know him as well as I do, or does he know anyone as well as he knows me?" Singh said.

On being directly asked whether he would rejoin the JDU after Kharmas, former Union Minister said, "You will come to know about that."

RCP Singh had joined Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj Party

In May 2024, Singh had joined hands with Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj Party and had vowed to take on their ex-mentor in the assembly polls due in a few months.

He had also floated his own party Aap Sabki Aawaz after he was expelled from the JDU. Singh, an ex-bureaucrat who had served as principal secretary to the Bihar CM, enjoyed key organisational posts in the party, and even headed it for a brief period.

But Singh was made to quit in 2022 when he fell out of favour with the supreme leader, who accused him of accepting a Union cabinet berth without seeking approval. Later, Singh joined the BJP in 2023 after leaving the JD(U).

