Prisoner out on parole shot by unidentified assailants inside Patna hospital, probe on The injured prisoner is currently undergoing medical treatment. Police have started an investigation to identify the attackers and understand the motive behind the attack.

Patna:

A prisoner out on parole was shot at while receiving treatment at a private hospital in Bihar's capital city, Patna, on Thursday morning, police said. The incident took place inside the Paras Hospital premises, located in the Shastri Nagar police station area, where four unidentified assailants opened fire on the inmate.

Police have started the investigation to identify the attackers and determine the motive behind the assault.

The incident triggered panic and chaos inside the hospital. The injured prisoner is currently undergoing medical treatment, and his condition is being closely monitored.

Attackers managed to flee from the hospital

According to sources, Chandan Mishra, a native of Buxar, is a named accused in the Kesari murder case and is currently lodged in Beur Jail. He had been brought to the hospital on parole for medical treatment.

Following the incident, a team from the Shastri Nagar police station rushed to the spot and launched an investigation.

The attackers managed to flee after the shooting, and the police are currently scanning CCTV footage to trace their movements. A manhunt is underway to nab the culprits.

The daring attack inside a medical facility has raised serious concerns over hospital security arrangements.

Also Read: Nitish Kumar announces 125 units of free electricity ahead of Bihar elections

Also Read: 50 murders in 14 days: Nitish govt under scanner over law and order, faces heat ahead of elections