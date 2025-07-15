Bihar sees 50 murders in 14 days: Nitish govt under scanner over law and order, faces heat ahead of elections Bihar sees 50 murders in 14 days: The rising incidents of crime in Bihar have left the public gripped with fear, creating a serious challenge for the Nitish Kumar-led government ahead of the upcoming elections.

Patna:

Crime is on the rise in Bihar, and things seem to be getting out of hand. Every day, there are reports of murders, shootings, and robberies from different parts of the state, including from the capital city, Patna. In recent days, several districts have witnessed alarming incidents of violence, raising serious concerns over the law and order situation. This surge in crime has turned into a major political issue, with the opposition continuously targeting the Nitish Kumar-led government. Many believe that if this situation continues, it could pose a big challenge for the ruling JDU-BJP alliance in the upcoming elections.

Bihar sees 50 murders in 14 days

Even though the government and police keep promising to take action, the law and order situation in Bihar is still very worrying. In just the first 14 days of this month, more than 50 murder cases have been reported across the state, a number that shows how serious the problem is. Violent crime is rising, and it seems like criminals are not afraid of police or the law. They are openly attacking people, while the police continue to issue routine statements about apprehending the culprits. This increasing fearlessness among criminals is making people lose trust in the police and feel unsafe in their own state.

Opposition targets Nitish govt

With crime suddenly rising in Bihar, opposition parties have started attacking Nitish Kumar over the issue. RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav said the Chief Minister has entered an "unconscious entered". He said Kumar is no longer in control and is failing to manage the state. Tejashwi further said that since the NDA is in power in Bihar, Prime Minister Modi should also take responsibility and speak up. "If people are voting for NDA in Modi's name, then it's also Modi's duty to ensure their safety," he added.

Rahul Gandhi also slammed the Bihar government, saying the Chief Minister is more focused on saving his position, while BJP ministers are busy taking commissions instead of fixing the law and order situation.

What did the ruling party say?

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sinha hit back at the opposition and blamed the RJD for the current rise in crime, saying their past actions have encouraged criminals. He said that Nitish Kumar's government knows how to teach criminals a lesson, and for this, whether it means using bulldozers or police encounters, everything is being done to bring crime under control.

Union Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi also spoke on the issue. He admitted that law and order have worsened, but said it's not as bad as it used to be. Manjhi added that earlier, no action was taken after crimes happened, but now the government is taking strict steps and punishing the criminals.

