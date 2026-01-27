Pregnant woman burnt alive over dowry in Bihar's Nalanda; in-laws absconding The police have taken the pregnant woman's body into custody and sent it to the hospital for post-mortem examination, and have started an investigation into the matter.

A shocking case of dowry-related violence has emerged from Nalanda district in Bihar, where a pregnant woman was allegedly burned alive by her in-laws for not receiving a gold chain promised at the time of marriage. The accused family members are currently absconding, police said.

Woman was subjected to continuous harassment

The incident took place in Mehterma village under the Tharthari police station area. The deceased has been identified as Stuti Kumari, who was married to Chintu Kumar alias Manikant around nine months ago. According to the victim's family, a gold chain was promised during the wedding, but when it was not delivered, Stuti was subjected to continuous harassment.

Family members alleged that Stuti, who was two months pregnant, was brutally beaten by her in-laws a few days before the incident. On the day of the crime, she was allegedly assaulted, doused with oil, and set on fire, resulting in her death.

Accused in-laws absconding

After receiving information, police rushed to the spot, but all the accused in-laws had fled by the time they arrived. The body was taken into custody and sent for post-mortem examination, and an investigation has been initiated.

DSP Hilsa Shailja Kumari, confirming the incident, said that prima facie evidence suggests the woman was burned to death by her in-laws. "The FSL team has been called, the body has been sent for post-mortem, and legal action is being taken based on the complaint lodged by the victim’s father," she said.

Police teams are conducting raids to trace the absconding accused.

