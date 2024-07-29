Patna authorities intensify crackdown on coaching institutes violating norms following Delhi tragedy

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE IMAGE) MCD officials in Delhi sealed coaching institutes flouting norms

After Madhya Pradesh, Bihar has now intensified its efforts to crack down on all coaching institutes in Patna operating in violation of norms to avoid a Delhi-like tragedy.

In a statement to the media on Monday, Patna District Magistrate Chandrashekhar Singh detailed the recent actions taken against these institutes. He stated that the documents, including the NOCs of coaching institutes operating in the district, will be verified. “Keeping Delhi’s incident in mind, the district administration in Patna has directed officials of all sub-divisions to verify documents of all coaching centers. The documents to be verified include permissions and other no-objection certificates from the authorities,” the Patna DM said.

He also added that all concerned authorities have been directed to constitute dedicated teams in their respective areas to take action against institutes running in violation of norms.

“The Patna district administration has taken this decision as a preventive measure to avoid any untoward incidents in the future. Officials have been directed to complete the process within 15 days. There are around 300 coaching centers in Patna,” said the DM.

Further, it is pertinent to note that the Patna Municipal Corporation has also launched a parallel drive to identify coaching centers in the city operating in houses that do not fulfill building bye-laws.

“Officials have been directed to take strict action against the coaching centers as well as the owners of such buildings. Initially, the drive has started in areas that are congested or densely populated,” Patna Municipal Commissioner Animesh Kumar Parashar said.

About the Delhi Coaching Institute Tragedy

Meanwhile, it is important to note that the recent action by the Bihar authorities comes in the wake of a tragedy where three civil service aspirants died in Delhi’s Old Rajinder Nagar area on Saturday after water from a flooded drain gushed into the basement of a coaching center, where a library was set up.

Significantly, the victims were identified as Shreya Yadav from Uttar Pradesh, Tanya Soni from Telangana, and Navin Dalwin from Kerala



(With inputs from PTI)

