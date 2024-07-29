Delhi coaching centre deaths: Police arrest five more people; total seven, including owner, held so far

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Delhi Police officials near UPSC exam coaching centre

Delhi Police arrested five more persons, including the owner of the basement in connection with the death of three aspirants due to flooding in the basement of a UPSC coaching institute in the Old Rajinder Nagar area of the national capital, officials said on Monday (July 29). The arrested persons included the owners of the basement and an individual who drove a vehicle which appeared to have damaged the gate of the building, sources said.

The police had earlier arrested two people -- Owner, coordinator of Rau's IAS Study Circle -- in connection with the incident on Sunday. With these arrests, total number of persons arrested in the case has gone up to 7.

"We are committed to ensuring strict action against all those involved in the case," the police said.

According to the police, the driver was arrested under the sections mentioned in the FIR. The FIR has been registered under sections 105, 106(1), 115(2), 290, and 3(5) of the BNS. Among the arrested accused is the owner of the basement and also the driver of the black vehicle that passed by and caused the building's gate to break.

According to the Delhi Police, the black vehicle that is seen is not a Thar but a Force Gurkha.

Delhi Police to issue notice to MCD

The Delhi Police will issue a notice to the MCD over the death of three UPSC aspirants in the basement of a coaching institute in the Old Rajinder Nagar area of the national capital, sources said on Monday (July 29). The police may also summon MCD officials for questioning. The police are examining the documents related to the institute, they added.

NCW summons AAP MLA Durgesh Pathak

The National Commission for Women (NCW) has summoned AAP MLA from Delhi's Rajinder Nagar Durgesh Pathak over the incident. The NCW, in a post, said it has taken cognizance of the coaching centre incident where three students died in the Old Rajinder Nagar area of the national capital. "Allegations of ignored appeals for drain cleaning are concerning. A hearing is scheduled on 02.08.2024 at 12:30 pm. Notice has been given and Durgesh Pathak, MLA Rajinder Nagar, has been directed to appear in person. Non-compliance will result in appropriate action," it said.