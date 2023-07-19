'Didn't not attend opposition's presser because...': Nitish Kumar on speculation he is unhappy

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Nitish Kumar

Opposition Parties Meeting: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Wednesday put an end to all the speculations that he was dissatisfied with the opposition conclave held in Bengaluru. Reports were that CM Kumar is unhappy with not being made the convenor of the newly formed alliance and with its acronym INDIA.

"BJP will be wiped out in 2024 polls"

On July 19, Kumar inaugurated a month-long ‘Malmas Mela and in an interaction with the reporters here after the event, he said that the ruling BJP will be wiped out in the 2024 elections. He further cleared that he didn't attend the presser as he had to come back to Patna. Adding further, Kumar stressed his efforts to unite all opposition parties.

"I could not attend the press conference..."

“The meeting was very fruitful and we all are very happy with the outcome. I could not attend the press conference after the conclave as I had to come back to Patna. My effort is to unite all opposition parties ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls… and now things are taking shape,” the JD(U) leader said.

BJP on Nitish Kumar's absence in press conference

After the opposition parties conclave, BJP leader Sushil Modi had claimed that Kumar returned to Patna without attending the press meet as he was “upset” over not being made the convenor of the alliance. In a stern reply, Kumar asked, "Who takes Sushil Modi seriously?" Bihar CM further reiterated that Modi does not have any ambition for himself.

“We are working to unify all non-BJP parties"

“We are working to unify all non-BJP parties ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. The Patna opposition meet was attended by 16 parties and there were 26 parties in Bengaluru. Our numbers are increasing and the unity of the opposition parties is getting strengthened,” he said.