Obra Assembly Election 2025: Constituency profile, past winners, margin and party-wise candidates

The Obra Assembly constituency is one of the 243 constituencies in the Bihar Legislative Assembly. It is constituency number 220 of the Bihar Legislative Assembly. The constituency is a general seat and it is not reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs). The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), the Janata Dal United (JDU), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and the Congress are the main parties in the state. The Obra Assembly constituency comes under the Karakat Lok Sabha constituency. In 2020, Rishi Kumar of the RJD won the seat by defeating LJP candidate Prakash Chandra with a margin of 22,668 votes. In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, CPI(ML)L candidate Raja Ram Singh Kushwaha won from the Karakat Lok Sabha seat with a margin of 105,858 by defeating Pawan Singh who was an Independent candidate. In 2015, RJD candidate Birendra Kumar Sinha registered a win in the Obra constituency. In 2010, independent candidate Somprakash Singh registered his victory from the seat.

Obra Assembly Constituency Demographic Profile

The Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in Bihar is being implemented in accordance with the Election Commission of India's order before the Bihar Assembly Elections 2025. The objective of an intensified revision is to ensure that the names of all eligible citizens are included in the Electoral Roll (ER) so as to enable them to exercise their franchise. The last intensive revision in Bihar was conducted by the Commission in the year 2003. The Obra Assembly constituency is a part of the Sonebhadra district. As per data from the Election Commission, there were 1,75,952 voters in the Obra constituency during the 2020 Bihar Assembly Elections. Out of this, 96,688 voters were male and 77,785 were female. One voter belonged to the third gender. 1478 postal votes were cast in the constituency. The number of service voters in Nabinagar in 2020 was 1212 (1153 were men and 59 were women). In 2015, the total number of voters in the Obra constituency was 1,60,873. Out of this, 87,643 voters were male and 72,182 were female. There were 1048 postal votes in the constituency. The number of service voters in Obra in 2015 was 831 (583 were men and 248 were women).

Obra Legislative Assembly Constituency Elections 2025: Poll Date

The Election Commission of India (ECI) is expected to announce the poll date for the Obra constituency along with the schedule for the Bihar Assembly Election soon.

Obra Legislative Assembly Constituency Elections 2025: Result Date

The Election Commission of India (ECI) will announce the result date along with the schedule for the Bihar Assembly Election soon.

Obra Constituency Assembly Election 2025 Candidates

All political parties are waiting for the official schedule of the Bihar Assembly Election and haven't declared their candidates yet.

Obra Constituency 2020 and 2015 Winners (Candidates and Parties)

In the 2020 Bihar Assembly Elections, RJD candidate Rishi Kumar won the seat with a margin of 22,668 votes (12.90%). He polled 63,662 votes with a vote share of 36.24%. Kumar defeated LJP candidate Prakash Chandra, who got 40,994 votes (23.34%). JD(U) candidate Sunil Kumar stood third with 25,234 votes (14.36%). In the 2015 Bihar Assembly Elections, RJD candidate Birendra Kumar Sinha won the seat with a margin of 11,396 votes (7.09%). He polled 56,042 votes with a vote share of 34.86%. RLSP candidate Chandra Bhushan Verma got 44,646 votes (27.77%) and was the runner-up. CPI(ML)L candidate Raja Ram Singh stood third with 22,801 votes (14.18%).

Obra Assembly Constituency Past Winners

1952: Padarath Singh (Socialist Party)

1962: Dilkeshwar Ram (Congress)

1967: Raghuvansh Kumar Singh (Congress)

1969: Padarath Singh (Praja Socialist Party)

1972: Narain Singh (Congress)

1977: Ram Vilas Singh (Janata Party)

1980: Virendra Prasad Singh (BJP)

1985: Ram Vilas Singh (Lokdal)

1990: Ram Vilas Singh (Janata Dal)

1995: Raja Ram Singh Kushwaha (CPI) (Marxist–Leninist) Liberation

2000: Raja Ram Singh Kushwaha (CPI) (Marxist–Leninist) Liberation

2005: Satayanarayan Yadav (RJD)

2005: Satayanarayan Yadav (RJD)

2010: Somprakash Singh (Independent)

2015: Birendra Yadav (Rashtriya Janata Dal)

2020: Rishi Yadav (RJD)

Obra Constituency Voter Turnout in 2020 and 2015

The total number of valid votes polled during the 2020 Bihar Assembly Elections was 1,75,665 or 55.06% in the Obra Legislative Assembly Constituency. In 2015, the total number of valid votes in this Assembly seat was 1,60,747 or 55.12%.