Number Games: How BJP, JD-U and RJD performed in previous Assembly elections in Bihar Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: The stakes are high for both the ruling NDA and the opposition camp in the Bihar polls. While the NDA under Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is seeking to retain power in the 243-member Bihar assembly, the opposition camp led by RJD is planning to return to power.

Patna:

As the Election Commission of India (ECI) has announced the schedule for the 2025 Bihar assembly elections, political parties have started their preparations in full swing, even though the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and the Mahagathbandhan have not finalised their seat-sharing pact yet.

The stakes are high for both the ruling NDA and the opposition camp in the Bihar polls. While the NDA under Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is seeking to retain power in the 243-member Bihar legislative assembly, the opposition camp led by Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) is planning to return to power in the state.

As the two alliances prepare for the assembly polls and try too woo the voters, let's take a look at how they performed in the previous elections in the state.

2000:

In 2000 Bihar assembly polls, the RJD had emerged single largest party, but had failed to form the government in the state. Subsequently, the Samata Party and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) formed the government, with Nitish Kumar being sworn in as chief minister. However, the alliance failed to prove majority in the House after which the RJD formed the government and Rabri Devi was sworn in as the chief minister.

RJD: 124 (28.34 per cent vote share)

BJP: 67 (14.64 per cent vote share)

Samata Party: 34 (8.65 per cent vote share)

Congress: 23 (11.06 per cent vote share)

2005:

2005 remains the only year in Bihar's history when assembly elections were held twice in the state. First, the elections were held in February, but no party or alliance received a majority, leading to a Hung Assembly.

RJD: 75 (25.07 per cent vote share)

JD-U: 55 (14.55 per cent vote share)

BJP: 37 (10.97 per cent vote share)

LJP: 29 (12.62 per cent vote share)

Congress: 10 (5 per cent vote share)

Later, elections were held again in October, with the NDA getting a clear majority in the House.

JD-U: 88 (20.46 per cent vote share)

BJP: 55 (15.65 per cent vote share)

RJD: 54 (23.45 per cent vote share)

LJP: 10 (11.10 per cent vote share)

Congress: 9 (6.09 per cent vote share)

2010:

In the 2010 assembly elections, the NDA gained a thumping majority, consolidating its position in Bihar, with JD-U and BJP winning 115 and 91 seats, respectively. Meanwhile, the RJD had won just 22 seats.

JD-U: 115 (22.58 per cent vote share)

BJP: 91 (16.49 per cent vote share)

RJD: 22 (18.84 per cent vote share)

LJP: 3 (6.74 per cent vote share)

Congress: 4 (8.37 per cent vote share)

2015:

In 2015 Bihar polls, the JD-U had joined the RJD-led grand alliance after it left the NDA. The Mahagathbandhan swept the elections and Kumar was sworn in as chief minister once again.

RJD: 80 (18.4 per cent vote share)

JD-U: 71 (16.8 per cent vote share)

BJP: 53 (24.4 per cent vote share)

Congress: 27 (6.7 per cent vote share)

LJP: 2 (4.8 per cent vote share)

2020:

For the 2020 Bihar polls, the JD-U had returned to the NDA and the alliance managed to win the elections by just 15 seats, with Kumar being sworn in as chief minister again. This time, the NDA included the BJP, the JD-U, Jitan Ram Manjhi-led Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular), and Mukesh Sahani's Vikassheel Insaan Party. Meanwhile, the grand alliance included the RJD, Congress and the Left parties -- Communist Party of India (ML) Liberation, Communist Party of India and Communist Party of India (Marxist).

The LJP had contested the elections separately, fielding candidates on 137 seats.