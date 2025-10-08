Which Assembly witnessed the maximum number of chief ministers in Bihar? Know details Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: As the countdown for the Bihar elections 2025 begins, let's take a look back and find out which Assembly witnessed the maximum number of chief ministers in the state.

As the countdown for the Bihar elections 2025 begins, it is important to revisit the state's political history to understand the dynamics that have shaped the state's leadership. One of the most interesting periods in the political history of the state was the Fourth Bihar Legislative Assembly (1967–1969), which saw the maximum number of chief ministers in such a short period. In just about two years, Bihar saw four different chief ministers under the same Assembly.

The leadership changes began with Mahamaya Prasad Sinha, who held office for 329 days. He was succeeded by Satish Prasad Singh, whose tenure lasted a mere five days. Following Singh, Bindeshwari Prasad Mandal assumed office and served for 50 days. The fourth and the last chief minister during this Assembly was Bhola Paswan Shastri, who completed a 99-day term.

Who were the four CMs and their tenure

Mahamaya Prasad Sinha: March 5, 1967, to January 28, 1968 (329 days)

Satish Prasad Singh: January 28, 1968 to February 1, 1968 (5 days)

Bindeshwari Prasad Mandal: February 1, 1968, to March 22, 1968 (50 days)

Bhola Paswan Shastri: March 22, 1968, to June 29, 1968 (99 days)

Bihar Assembly Elections 2025

The Election Commission has announced that Bihar’s 243 Assembly seats will go to polls in two phases, on November 6 and November 11, with counting set for November 14. The state’s political landscape remains fluid, as shifting alliances and internal frictions continue to shape both major coalitions.

Currently, the NDA holds 131 seats- comprising BJP (80), JD(U) (45), Hindustan Awami Morcha (4), and two Independents. The opposition Mahagathbandhan controls 111 seats- RJD (77), Congress (19), CPI(ML) (11), CPI(M) (2), and CPI (2). In the 2020 Assembly elections, RJD emerged as the single largest party with 75 seats, followed closely by the BJP with 74- both maintaining strong voter bases.

