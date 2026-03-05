Nitish Kumar set to resign as CM: Key reasons behind JDU chief's exit from Bihar's top post

Patna:

For nearly twenty years at the center of Bihar's politics, there has been one name: Nitish Kumar. Governments changed, alliances changed, and elections came and went. But in the Chief Minister's chair, it was Nitish Kumar who remained. Since 2005 the leader who shaped the direction of Bihar’s politics is now preparing to move to the Rajya Sabha. And with this, it seems that a big shift in Bihar’s politics is beginning.

If we look at the election numbers, the story becomes even more interesting. After 2020 the BJP emerged as the largest party in the NDA. The numbers clearly showed that the BJP had more seats. But even then the Chief Minister remained Nitish Kumar. Why?

Two major reasons are often mentioned. The first is his social support base.

In Bihar, Nitish Kumar built a strong connection with the Extremely Backward Classes (EBCs) and with women voters. Policies like prohibition and welfare schemes for women helped him build the image of a reliable and trusted leader. This vote bank has long been considered very important for the alliance’s victory.

But Nitish Kumar's politics has never been completely straight. After the 2020 elections, he formed a government with the BJP. But a few years later he switched sides and formed a new government with the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD). At that time, it seemed his partnership with the BJP was over. But in politics, situations change quickly.

After some time, Nitish Kumar returned once again to the NDA. And in the 2025 elections, leading that alliance, he delivered a major victory.

The second major reason was trust within the alliance. After the 2020 results, the BJP leadership, especially Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, clearly said that Nitish Kumar would remain the Chief Minister.

Keeping that promise was not just important for Bihar; it also sent a strong message about alliance politics across the country. But before the 2025 Assembly elections and even after the victory, political circles kept discussing the same question again and again: Will the BJP make its own Chief Minister this time? Because within the alliance, the BJP's strength had grown significantly.

But despite all these speculations, the BJP leadership stood by Nitish Kumar, and his leadership as Chief Minister continued.

But now times seem to be changing. At the age of 75, reports claim that because of health reasons Nitish Kumar may now prefer a less demanding role.

The Rajya Sabha could be a dignified and important platform for him. But this is not just a change of position. It may also be an attempt to secure the party’s future.

There is discussion that Nitish Kumar’s son, Nishant Kumar, may soon step into active politics. He could be given an important responsibility in the state government. So that the transition of leadership can happen smoothly while Nitish Kumar is still present.

The Opposition, however, is seeing this development in a different way. The RJD claims that the BJP is slowly pushing a senior leader aside. But in political circles, another picture is also being discussed. If Nitish Kumar steps down as Chief Minister, the BJP may finally get the chance to appoint its own Chief Minister in Bihar. And if that happens, the BJP’s direct control over the government could become even stronger.

Nitish Kumar moving to the Rajya Sabha is not just a change of position; it could also mark a new phase in a political journey that has lasted nearly five decades.

Recently, Nitish Kumar himself said that during his long political career he has been a member of the Bihar Legislative Assembly, a member of the Legislative Council, and also a Member of Parliament in the Lok Sabha.

Now, he would also like to serve in the Rajya Sabha. And if after that he is given a role in the union government, then it is quite possible that this major face of Bihar politics may once again be seen playing an important role in national politics.

