  Nitish Kumar Cabinet 10.0: Complete list of MLAs who took oath as Bihar ministers

Nitish Kumar Cabinet 10.0: The swearing-in ceremony was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP national president J P Nadda, and several other top leaders of the NDA.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar, and others during the swearing-in ceremony.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar, and others during the swearing-in ceremony. Image Source : PTI
Patna:

JDU chief Nitish Kumar on Thursday (November 20) was sworn in as the chief minister of Bihar for a record 10th time at the Gandhi Maidan in Patna. Governor Arif Mohammed Khan administered the oath of office and secrecy to him. Kumar took the oath on the Constitution of India. Along with him, 26 other MLAs took oath as Bihar ministers. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP national president JP Nadda, and several other top leaders of the NDA attended the swearing-in ceremony. The event was attended by the chief ministers of several NDA ruled states. 

Nitish Kumar Cabinet 10.0: Full list of Ministers 

MLA Party
Samrat Choudhary BJP
Vijay Kumar Sinha  BJP
Dilip Jaiswal BJP
Mangal Pandey BJP
Sanjay Singh Tiger  BJP
Rama Nishad BJP
Arun Shankar Prasad BJP
Ram Kripal Yadav  BJP
Nitin Nabin  BJP
Surendra Prasad Mehta  BJP
   
   
Lesi Singh JDU
Madan Sahni JDU
Sunil Kumar JDU
Mohammad Jama Khan  JDU
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   
   

 

