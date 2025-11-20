Nitish Kumar Cabinet 10.0: Complete list of MLAs who took oath as Bihar ministers Nitish Kumar Cabinet 10.0: The swearing-in ceremony was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP national president J P Nadda, and several other top leaders of the NDA.

Patna:

JDU chief Nitish Kumar on Thursday (November 20) was sworn in as the chief minister of Bihar for a record 10th time at the Gandhi Maidan in Patna. Governor Arif Mohammed Khan administered the oath of office and secrecy to him. Kumar took the oath on the Constitution of India. Along with him, 26 other MLAs took oath as Bihar ministers. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP national president JP Nadda, and several other top leaders of the NDA attended the swearing-in ceremony. The event was attended by the chief ministers of several NDA ruled states.

Nitish Kumar Cabinet 10.0: Full list of Ministers