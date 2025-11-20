Nitish Kumar takes oath as chief minister of Bihar for record 10th time in Patna Nitish Kumar takes oath: The swearing-in ceremony was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP national president J P Nadda and several other top leaders of NDA. The event is also being attended by chief ministers of several NDA ruled states.

Patna:

JD(U) chief Nitish Kumar on Thursday took oath as the chief minister of Bihar for a record 10th time at Patna's historic Gandhi Maidan. Governor Arif Mohammed Khan administered the oath of office and secrecy to him. Total 25 ministers took oath on Thursday. The swearing-in ceremony was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP national president J P Nadda and several other top leaders of NDA. The event was also attended by chief ministers of several NDA ruled states.

Big achievement as Nitish Kumar takes oath for a record 10th term

No chief minister in the country would have taken oath as many times as Bihar’s longest-serving CM Nitish Kumar, who was sworn in for a record 10th term on Thursday. At 74, Kumar also achieved another milestone of extending his 19-year stint as CM and breaking into the national top-10 list of longest-serving heads of government.



On Wednesday, Nitish Kumar resigned as the Bihar CM and then staked claim before Governor Arif Mohammed Khan to form the new government. On Wednesday, Nitish Kumar was first elected as leader of the JD (U) Legislature Party during the meeting with the new MLAs held at his official residence in Patna. He was also unanimously elected as leader of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) Legislature Party ahead of the formation of a new government under his leadership in the State today.

Samrat Choudhary and Vijay Kumar Sinha were also elected as leader and deputy leader of the BJP Legislature Party, respectively, during the meeting held at the BJP State headquarters.

List of 26 ministers who took oath with Nitish Kumar

Samrat Choudhary,

Vijay Kumar Sinha

Lakhendra Kumar Raushan,

Shreyasi Singh,

Dr. Pramod Kumar,

Sanjay Kumar Paswan,

Sanjay Kumar Singh,

Deepak Prakash

Leshi Singh,

Nitin Nabin,

Madan Sahni,

Ram Kripal Yadav,

Santosh Kumar Suman

Sunil Kumar

Md Zama Khan,

Sanjay Singh Tiger,

Arun Shankar Prasad,

Surendra Mehta,

Narayan Prasad,

Rama Nishad

Vijay Kumar Chaudhary,

Bijendra Prasad Yadav,

Shrawon Kumar,

Mangal Pandey,

Dr Dilip Jaiswal,

Ashok Chaudhary

Three-day session of new assembly from Nov 26

A three-day session of the newly constituted assembly will start from November 26 in which the Speaker and Deputy Speaker will be elected and new members will take oath.

The NDA stormed back to power in Bihar, winning 202 seats in the 243-member assembly, with BJP bagging 89, JD(U) 85, LJP(RV) 19, HAM(S) 5 and RLM 4.

Know all about Nitish Kumar

Born in 1951 in Bihar's Bakhtiyarpur, Nitish Kumar entered politics during the JP Movement. He joined the Janata Party and unsuccessfully contested his first assembly elections in 1977. His first electoral victory was in 1985.

His frequent switching of sides in his nearly five-decade-long political career earned him the nickname 'Paltu Ram', whereas he is also called 'Sushashan Babu' for his good governance.

As the country's political landscape turns another page, Kumar joins the ranks of the nation’s 10 longest-serving CMs, a list dominated for decades by stalwarts such as Pawan Kumar Chamling of Sikkim and Naveen Patnaik of Odisha.

