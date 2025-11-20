Video: PM Modi's 'Gamcha' wave cheers Bihar, CM Nitish Kumar thanks people at Patna's Gandhi Maidan Bihar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar expressed their gratitude to the people of Bihar following the National Democratic Alliance's historic electoral triumph, securing 202 out of 243 seats in the Bihar Assembly elections.

Patna:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s signature 'gamcha' wave to the crowd at Patna's Gandhi Maidan became the symbol of gratitude to the people of Bihar after the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) scored a massive victory, winning 202 out of 243 seats in the 2025 Bihar Assembly elections. The enthusiastic wave was a heartfelt thank-you to Bihar’s voters, reflecting the strong support for NDA and its leadership.

PM Modi and Bihar CM Nitish Kumar thanked the people of Bihar for the NDA's unprecedented victory in the Bihar Assembly elections.

A grand ceremony at historic Gandhi Maidan

On November 20, Nitish Kumar took oath as Bihar’s Chief Minister for a record 10th time in a grand ceremony held at Gandhi Maidan, Patna- a ground steeped in history where earlier oath ceremonies took place in 2005, 2010, and 2015. This venue is also famed for Jayaprakash Narayan’s call for a “total revolution” in 1974. The event saw the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP National President JP Nadda, and other NDA leaders.

The oath-taking was attended by Chief Ministers from NDA-ruled states, including Haryana’s Nayab Singh Saini, Assam’s Himanta Biswa Sarma, Nagaland’s Neiphiu Rio, Andhra Pradesh’s N Chandrababu Naidu, Uttar Pradesh’s Yogi Adityanath, and Uttarakhand’s Pushkar Singh Dhami. Bihar Governor Arif Mohammad Khan and LJP (RV) Chief Chirag Paswan also participated.

Record victory and political stability

The NDA’s emphatic victory, securing 202 seats of the 243-member assembly, marked a historic mandate, the second time it crossed the 200-seat mark since 2010. The BJP won 89 seats, JD(U) secured 85, LJP (RV) bagged 19, and other NDA allies shared remaining seats.

Nitish Kumar, now 74, has been leading Bihar since 2005 (with a short break in 2014-15) and is hailed for steering Bihar’s development and political landscape for two decades. The 2025 polls were viewed as a crucial litmus test, which Kumar passed decisively, reaffirming his unparalleled hold on Bihar politics.

This celebratory 'gamcha' wave from PM Modi at Gandhi Maidan was more than a gesture- it symbolised the strong connection between the NDA leadership and the people of Bihar, encapsulating the historic success and the promise of continued progress under Nitish Kumar’s leadership.