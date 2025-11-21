Nitish Kumar allocates portfolios in Bihar, Deputy CM Samrat Choudhary gets Home | Who gets what? Bihar CM Nitish Kumar on Friday allocated portfolios and appointed Deputy CM Samrat Choudhary as the state's new home minister. Additionally, Deputy CM Vijay Kumar Sinha was made the Mines and Geology Minister.

New Delhi:

Day after taking oath as Bihar Chief Minister for a record 10th time, Nitish Kumar on Friday allocated portfolios. As per the allocation, Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary was given the home department, while Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Mangal Pandey was given the health and law ministries.

Vijay Kumar Sinha, who is also a deputy CM, has been allocated the mines and geology department, and the revenue and land reforms department. Dilip Jaiswal, BJP's Bihar unit chief, was made the industries minister.