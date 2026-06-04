Khan Sir coaching centre firing case: Both bodyguards arrested after interrogation | Latest updates

Patna:

In a latest development to the Khan Sir coaching centre firing incident, Patna Police on Thursday arrested both bodyguards after interrogation based on viral video. Earlier in the day, the police took both guards from Khan Global Coaching into custody and interrogated them. A few weapons have been seized and are being sent to the FSL (Forensic Science Laboratory) for examination. The names of the two guards are Pradeep and Taleshwar. The guards have admitted to the firing. The police also visited the coaching institute and questioned Khan Sir—alias Faisal Khan. The arrest of the bodyguards came after a purported video circulated on social media showing two guards firing shots.

Patna Police on Wednesday arrested three individuals

Patna Police on Wednesday arrested three individuals, including a coaching institute director, in connection with the firing incident outside Khan Sir's coaching centre in Bihar. According to officials, the arrests were made based on evidence gathered during the probe and the interrogation of suspects linked to the case.

Authorities said the findings pointed to the involvement of multiple individuals, following which coordinated action was taken. All three accused were produced before the court today and were subsequently sent to judicial custody, police confirmed.

Police probing entire conspiracy behind firing incident

Officials further stated that they are actively investigating the entire conspiracy behind the incident, the underlying motives, and the potential involvement of other suspects.

Further arrests in this case are also possible, the official added. A massive crowd of students gathered outside educator Khan Sir's coaching institute near Musallahpur Haat in Bihar's Patna this morning, a day after firing was reported outside the premises, which led to a heavy deployment of security forces in the area.

Large numbers of aspirants were seen waiting outside the coaching centre and raising slogans in protest as tension prevailed following the incident in which a security guard was reportedly injured. "We want justice. We want security. We want security," a student told ANI, while outside the institute.

Shots were fired outside coaching institute on Tuesday

Shots were reportedly fired outside the coaching institute on Tuesday night, in which a security guard sustained injuries and was admitted to the hospital.

Speaking to ANI on Tuesday, police said they were recording statements and investigating the case. "This is a case involving physical assault. It has been reported that the guard sustained injuries; therefore, further action is being taken by recording his statement as well as the statements of the local people. The injured individual is currently undergoing treatment."

Following the incident, senior police officials, including the Patna SSP and SP, along with multiple police teams, reached the spot.Police said the investigation is underway.

Also Read:

Firing reported outside Khan Sir's coaching centre in Patna, police rush to spot, probe underway