Katihar Election Results 2025 LIVE: BJP leader Tarkishor Prasad takes lead as counting undwerway

Katihar Election Results 2025 LIVE: Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) leader Tarkishor Prasad, Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) leader Saurav Kumar Agarwal, Jan Suraaj Party's (JSP) Ghazi Sharique Ahmad, and AIMIM's Ahmad Raza are the main candidates.

Patna:

The Katihar Assembly constituency is one of the 243 constituencies in the Bihar Legislative Assembly. It is constituency number 63 of the state Legislative Assembly. The constituency is a general seat not reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs). The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), the Janata Dal United (JDU), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and the Congress are the main parties in the state. The Katihar Assembly constituency comes under the Katihar Lok Sabha constituency. The Katihar constituency in Bihar went to the polls in the second phase on November 11 along with the other 121 Assembly constituencies of the state.

Bihar Assembly Elections: Voter Turnout in 2025 in Katihar

As per the Election Commission, the Katihar Assembly constituency recorded a 79.10 per cent voter turnout during polling held on November 11, in the second phase of the Bihar Assembly elections.

Main Parties and Key Candidates in Katihar

Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) leader Tarkishor Prasad, Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) leader Saurav Kumar Agarwal, Jan Suraaj Party's (JSP) Ghazi Sharique Ahmad, and AIMIM's Ahmad Raza are the main candidates in the Katihar constituency of Bihar. The BJP is in alliance with the JD(U), Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) and Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM), while the Vikassheel Insaan Party has a pact with the RJD, Congress and Left parties in Bihar.

Bihar Assembly Elections: What happened in Katihar in 2020 and 2015?

In the 2020 Bihar Assembly Elections, BJP candidate Tarkishore Prasad won the Katihar seat with a margin of 10,519 votes. (6.19%). He received 82,669 votes with a vote share of 48.47%. He defeated RJD candidate Dr Ram Prakash Mahto who got 72,150 votes (42.30%). Independent candidate Mohammad Kalamuddin Ansari Alies Kalam stood third with 2,533 votes (1.49%).

In the 2015 Bihar Assembly Elections, BJP candidate Tarkishore Prasad won the seat with a margin of 14,894 votes (9.76%). He was polled 66,048 votes with a vote share of 42.98%. JD(U) candidate Bijay Singh got 51,154 votes (33.29%) and was the runner-up. NCP candidate Dr Ram Prakash Mahto stood third with 18,856 votes (12.27%).

Katihar Assembly Constituency Past Winners

2020: Tarkishore Prasad (BJP)

2015: Tarkishore Prasad (BJP)

2010: Tarkishore Prasad (BJP)

Oct 2005: Tarkishore Prasad (BJP)

Feb 2005: Ram Prakash Mahto (RJD)

2000: Ram Prakash Mahto (RJD)

1995: Jagbandhu Adhikari (BJP)

1990: Ram Prakash Mahto (Janata Dal)

1985: Satya Narayan Prasad (Congress)

1980: Sitaram Chamaria (Congress)

1977: Jagbandhu Adhikari (JNP)

