Jhanjharpur Assembly Election 2025: Constituency profile, past winners, margin, party-wise candidates The Jhanjharpur Assembly constituency comes under Madhubani district of Bihar. In 2020, Nitish Mishra of the Bharatiya Janata Party won the seat by defeating Ram Narayan Yadav of the Communist Party of India with a margin of 41788 votes.

The Jhanjharpur Assembly constituency is one of the 243 constituencies in the Bihar Legislative Assembly. It is constituency number 38 of the Bihar Legislative Assembly. The constituency is a general seat, not reserved for Scheduled Castes (Scs) or Scheduled Tribes (STs) . The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), the Janata Dal United (JDU), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and the Congress are the main parties in the state.

The Jhanjharpur Assembly constituency also comes under the Jhanjharpur Lok sabha constituency. In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Janata Dal (united) candidate Rampreet Mandal won from Jhanjharpur Lok Sabha (MP) Seat with the margin of 184169 votes by defeating Suman Kumar Mahaseth of the Vikassheel Insaan Party.

Jhanjharpur Constituency: Demographic Profile

The Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in Bihar is being implemented in accordance with the Election Commission of India's order before the Bihar Assembly Elections 2025. The objective of an intensified revision is to ensure that the names of all eligible citizens are included in the Electoral Roll (ER) so as to enable them to exercise their franchise. The last intensive revision in Bihar was conducted by the Commission in the year 2003. The Jhanjharpur Assembly constituency is a part of the Sitamarhi district.

As per data from the Election Commission, there were 317948 voters in the Jhanjharpur constituency during the 2020 Assembly Elections. Out of this, 166525 were male and 151416 were female voters. Only 7 voters belonged to the third gender. Over 754 postal votes were cast in the constituency. The number of service voters in Jhanjharpur in 2020 was 272 (256 men and 16 women).

In 2015, the total number of voters in the Jhanjharpur constituency was 290624. Out of this, 153372 voters were male, 137246 were female. Only 6 voters belonged to the third gender. There were 843 valid postal votes in the constituency. The number of service voters in Jhanjharpur in 2015 was 111 (79 men and 32 women).

Jhanjharpur Assembly Election 2025: Poll Date

The Election Commission of India (ECI) is expected to announce the poll date for the Jhanjharpur constituency along with the schedule for the Bihar Assembly Election soon.

Jhanjharpur Assembly Election 2025: Result Date

The Election Commission of India (ECI) will announce the result date along with the schedule for the Bihar Assembly Election soon.

Jhanjharpur Assembly Election 2025 Candidates

All political parties are waiting for the official schedule of the Bihar Assembly Election and haven't declared their candidates yet.

Jhanjharpur Assembly Constituency: Past Winners

In the 2020 Bihar Assembly Elections, BJP candidate Nitish Mishra won the seat with a margin of 41788 votes (23.28%). He polled 94854 votes with a vote share of 52.47%. He defeated CPI candidate Ram Narayan Yadav, who got 53066 votes (29.36%). Independent candidate Ganga Prasad Gangotri stood third with 8658 votes (4.79%).

In the 2015 Bihar Assembly Elections, RJD candidate Gulab Yadav won the seat with margin of 834 votes (0.53%). BJP candidate Nitish Mishra got 63486 votes (40.2%) and was the runner-up.

2020: Nitish Mishra (BJP)

2015: Gulab Yadav (RJD)

2010: Nitish Mishra (JDU)

Oct 2005: Nitish (JDU)

Feb 2005: Nitish (JDU)

2000: Jagdish Narayan Chaudhary (RJD)

1995: Ramawtar Chaudhary (JD)

1990: Jagannath Mishra (INC)

1985: Jagannath Mishra (INC)

1980: Jagannath Mishra (INC)

1977: Jagannath Mishra (INC)

1972: Jagannath Mishra (INC)

Jhanjharpur Voter Turnout

In 2020, the total number of valid votes polled in the Jhanjharpur Assembly constituency was 180762 or 56.85 per cent. In 2015, the total number of valid votes polled in the Assembly elections was 157914 or 54.34 per cent.