JDU MP Ajay Mandal writes to Nitish Kumar, seeks permission to resign amid seat-sharing turmoil Mandal stated that despite serving the organisation and the public for the past 20–25 years, his opinion is being completely overlooked in matters related to ticket distribution in his constituency for the upcoming assembly polls in Bihar.

Patna:

JDU MP from Bhagalpur, Ajay Kumar Mandal, on Tuesday wrote a letter to Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, seeking permission to resign from his parliamentary position. In the letter, he expressed strong displeasure over the ticket distribution process and accused the organisation of overlooking local leadership.

Mandal stated that despite serving the organisation and the public for the past 20–25 years, his opinion is being completely overlooked in matters related to ticket distribution in his constituency for the upcoming assembly polls in Bihar.

He further alleged that certain individuals within the party are distributing tickets in his Lok Sabha constituency without consulting him, and that dedicated workers within the organisation are being ignored.

JDU MLA Gopal Mandal stages protest outside Nitish Kumar’s house

Meanwhile, JDU’s sitting MLA Gopal Mandal on Tuesday staged a protest outside the Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s official residence at 1 Anne Marg in Patna. He alleged that a conspiracy was being hatched to deny him the assembly ticket.

“I came here to meet the Chief Minister and will remain seated until I meet him and be assured about getting the ticket. I will wait for him, and I believe my ticket will not be denied,” he said.

JDU cries foul over NDA seat sharing

The seat-sharing arrangement within the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in Bihar has led to growing tensions, with the Janata Dal United expressing dissatisfaction over losing several of its stronghold constituencies to its alliance partners.

A major flashpoint is the Sonbarsa seat in Saharsa district. Currently held by JDU leader and state minister Ratnesh Sada, the seat has reportedly been handed over to the Chirag Paswan-led Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas). JDU had already announced Sada as its candidate from Sonbarsa, and the decision to allocate it to LJP(RV) has not gone down well with the party.

Another area of dispute is the Rajgir constituency. Although this seat is also under JDU’s control, LJP(R) has staked a claim to contest from here. The matter remains unresolved, adding to the internal strain within the alliance.

Tensions have further escalated after the Tarapur seat was allotted to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Chaudhary is expected to contest from Tarapur—a move that has reportedly irked JDU leaders.