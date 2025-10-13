Apart from Nitish Kumar who else became the Bihar Chief Minister three times or more? In 2020, after the results, Nitish Kumar was sworn in again as CM leading the NDA. Later, he switched alliances to form a government with RJD and Congress, only to return to NDA fold in January 2024.

Patna:

With the Election Commission of India (ECI) announcing two-phase assembly elections in Bihar on November 6 and 11, political activity in the state has gained momentum. Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s Janata Dal (United) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) have already announced their seat-sharing pact, with each contesting 101 seats.

As the state heads into another high-stakes election, a question often asked is: Who has served as Chief Minister of Bihar three times or more, besides Nitish Kumar?

1. Nitish Kumar: A record eight terms

Nitish Kumar holds the record for serving as Chief Minister of Bihar eight times. His first term began in 2000, and his most recent ended in January 2024 after rejoining the NDA. Over the years, he has formed governments with both the BJP and RJD at different times.

Here’s a brief summary of his terms:

1st Term (2000): Lasted just 7 days due to lack of majority. 2nd & 3rd Terms (2005–2014): Stable NDA governments. 4th & 5th Terms (2015–2017): Grand Alliance period with RJD and Congress. 6th Term (2017–2020): Back with BJP-led NDA. 7th Term (2020–2022): NDA retained power. 8th Term (2022–2024): Brief return to Mahagathbandhan before switching back to NDA. 9th term (2024–present): Nitish Kumar was sworn in as the chief minister of Bihar for the ninth time with the support of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) after he resigned from the Grand Alliance (GA) government.

2. Shri Krishna Sinha: Bihar's first CM

Shri Krishna Sinha was Bihar’s first Chief Minister and held office three times:

1946 (as Premier before Independence) 1952 and 1957 (after Independence)

He is remembered as a strong Congress leader and played a key role in Bihar’s early political development.

3. Jagannath Mishra: Three-time CM from Congress

Veteran Congress leader Jagannath Mishra served as Bihar Chief Minister three times:

First Term: 1975–1977 Second Term: 1980–1983 Third Term: 1989–1990

Known for his administrative experience and political influence, Mishra was also a Union Minister later in his career.

4. Rabri Devi: Bihar’s first woman CM

Rabri Devi, wife of RJD founder Lalu Prasad Yadav, became Bihar’s first woman Chief Minister. She also served three terms between 1997 and 2005:

Took charge after Lalu’s resignation amid corruption charges. Led the RJD during a politically turbulent phase.

Despite facing criticism for inexperience, Rabri Devi remained a key figure in Bihar politics during her tenure.

What happened in the last Bihar election?

The 2020 Bihar Assembly elections were held in three phases between October and November to elect members of the 17th Bihar Legislative Assembly. After the results, Nitish Kumar, the sitting Chief Minister, was chosen again as the leader of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and took oath as Chief Minister.

However, in a major political shift, Nitish later broke ties with the NDA and formed a new government with the support of the RJD and Congress. This alliance didn’t last long, and in January 2024, he returned to the NDA once again.