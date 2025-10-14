Live Bihar Elections 2025 updates: NDA may announce candidates today, Mahagathbandhan struggles with seat-sharing Bihar elections 2025: Candidates were yet to be announced by both the ruling NDA and the opposition INDIA bloc in poll-bound Bihar on Monday, even as just four days remain for filing nominations for the first phase, and the process beginning for the second leg.

New Delhi:

Bihar assembly elections 2025: The political atmosphere in Bihar ahead of the Assembly elections is heating up by the day. The deadline for filing nominations for the first phase is fast approaching, yet the Grand Alliance (Mahagathbandhan) has not been able to finalise its seat-sharing arrangement. It is expected that a final decision on this matter will be reached today, Tuesday. The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and the Congress have yet to reach an agreement on several seats, while the Left parties have also staked claims to their traditional strongholds.

On the other hand, the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) has not made any official announcement regarding which party will contest from which seat. Reports suggest that there are disagreements between the BJP and the Janata Dal (United) over several constituencies. Political circles are abuzz with speculation that both the Mahagathbandhan and the NDA may release their first lists of candidates by late this evening. With the announcement of candidates, new political equations could emerge in Bihar, while old alliances may begin to shift.