  3. Bihar Elections 2025 updates: NDA may announce candidates today, Mahagathbandhan struggles with seat-sharing

  Live Bihar Elections 2025 updates: NDA may announce candidates today, Mahagathbandhan struggles with seat-sharing

Bihar elections 2025: Candidates were yet to be announced by both the ruling NDA and the opposition INDIA bloc in poll-bound Bihar on Monday, even as just four days remain for filing nominations for the first phase, and the process beginning for the second leg.

Bihar elections 2025
Bihar elections 2025 Image Source : PTI
Edited By: Ashish Verma
Published: , Updated:
New Delhi:

Bihar assembly elections 2025:  The political atmosphere in Bihar ahead of the Assembly elections is heating up by the day. The deadline for filing nominations for the first phase is fast approaching, yet the Grand Alliance (Mahagathbandhan) has not been able to finalise its seat-sharing arrangement. It is expected that a final decision on this matter will be reached today, Tuesday. The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and the Congress have yet to reach an agreement on several seats, while the Left parties have also staked claims to their traditional strongholds.

On the other hand, the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) has not made any official announcement regarding which party will contest from which seat. Reports suggest that there are disagreements between the BJP and the Janata Dal (United) over several constituencies. Political circles are abuzz with speculation that both the Mahagathbandhan and the NDA may release their first lists of candidates by late this evening. With the announcement of candidates, new political equations could emerge in Bihar, while old alliances may begin to shift.

 

Live updates :Bihar assembly elections 2025

  • 9:27 AM (IST)Oct 14, 2025
    Posted by Ashish Verma

    SP demands withdrawal of EC directive on burqa-clad women voters in Bihar

    The Samajwadi Party on Monday called for the withdrawal of the Election Commission’s new directive requiring Anganwadi workers to identify burqa-clad women voters during the Bihar Assembly elections. The party argued that the move undermines the principles of free, fair, and transparent polling.

    SP state unit president Shyamlal Pal submitted a memorandum to the Chief Election Commissioner of India through the state Chief Electoral Officer in Lucknow. The memorandum alleged that the directive issued by CEC Gyanesh Kumar is “contrary to the rules of the Election Commission.”

    On October 10, the Election Commission stated that special arrangements would be made at Bihar polling stations to ensure the “dignified” identification of women voters wearing burqas or purdah.

  • 8:45 AM (IST)Oct 14, 2025
    Posted by Ashish Verma

    Bihar elections LIVE updates: Tejashwi Yadav to file nomination tomorrow

    Tejashwi Yadav will submit his nomination on Wednesday, October 15, from the Raghopur Assembly seat. RJD leaders are urging people to attend. Speaking on seat-sharing, Tejashwi said that the final announcement of seats will be made in a day or two and that there are no issues in the seat-sharing process.

  • 8:34 AM (IST)Oct 14, 2025
    Posted by Ashish Verma

    Anant Singh to file nomination today

    The nomination of Mokama strongman and former MLA Anant Singh is scheduled for today.

    This time, Anant Singh will contest the elections on a JD(U) ticket. A large number of people have been urged to attend his nomination.

    Anant Singh has made arrangements for food for everyone present, and sweets have been prepared to mark the occasion of his nomination.

  • 7:43 AM (IST)Oct 14, 2025
    Posted by Ashish Verma

    Delhi riots accused Sharjeel Imam seeks bail to file nomination

    Former JNU student leader Sharjeel Imam, an accused in the 2020 North-East Delhi riots case under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), has approached a Delhi court seeking interim bail for 14 days to file his nomination and campaign for the Bihar Assembly elections.

    The application, filed under Section 439 of the Code of Criminal Procedure, 1973, read with Section 483 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023, requests Imam’s temporary release from October 15 to October 29. Imam, who has been in custody since August 25, 2020, has sought bail to contest as an independent candidate from the Bahadurganj constituency in Bihar.

  • 7:41 AM (IST)Oct 14, 2025
    Posted by Ashish Verma

    Rahul Gandhi speaks to Tejashwi amid seat-sharing announcement delay

    Efforts for damage control are underway within the Grand Alliance. Rahul Gandhi spoke with Tejashwi Yadav over the phone after their meeting in Delhi could not take place. Leaders from both sides are trying to keep the alliance intact amid growing tensions.

    Talks are focused on resolving disputes over a few seats where both parties have staked claims. The leadership is making every effort to ensure that the differences do not lead to a split within the alliance ahead of the Bihar Assembly elections.

  • 7:38 AM (IST)Oct 14, 2025
    Posted by Ashish Verma

    Amit Shah to be on three-day Bihar visit from October 16

    State BJP president Dilip Jaiswal has said Union Home Minister Amit Shah was scheduled to arrive on October 16 on a three-day tour, and, during the period, "several other Union ministers and chief ministers of at least a dozen BJP-ruled states" were likely to be in Bihar to lend some extra glitz to the nomination filing process.

    The BJP leader also said rallies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the biggest crowd-puller, would also be scheduled in due course.

  • 7:35 AM (IST)Oct 14, 2025
    Posted by Ashish Verma

    Tejashwi returns to Patna from Delhi without meeting Congress leadership

    Amid the final round of talks over seat sharing within the INDIA alliance for the Bihar Assembly elections, Tejashwi Yadav returned to Patna on Monday without meeting Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge. However, before his departure, Tejashwi held a meeting with Congress General Secretary (Organisation) K. C. Venugopal and leaders of the Bihar Congress.

    According to sources, during this meeting, Tejashwi spoke with Rahul Gandhi and Kharge over the phone. Earlier in the day, Rahul Gandhi had already discussed seat-sharing issues with Bihar Congress leaders.

  • 7:34 AM (IST)Oct 14, 2025
    Posted by Ashish Verma

    Phase 2 nominations begin

    Candidates were yet to be announced by both the ruling NDA and the opposition INDIA bloc in poll-bound Bihar on Monday, even as just four days remain for filing nominations for the first phase, and the process beginning for the second leg.

    However, state BJP president Dilip Jaiswal, who was back from Delhi a day after the NDA announced its seat-sharing formula, asserted that "all five constituents" were likely to declare their candidates "by tomorrow" and filing of nominations will be completed for both phases this week itself.

  • 7:29 AM (IST)Oct 14, 2025
    Posted by Ashish Verma

    Bihar elections LIVE: Lalu Yadav starts giving RJD tickets

    RJD president Lalu Prasad on Monday distributed party tickets to candidates of his choice, undeterred by the INDIA bloc’s failure to formally finalise a seat-sharing plan in Bihar, where the Rashtriya Janata Dal leads the alliance.

    A chaotic, stampede-like scene unfolded outside 10, Circular Road,  the residence of RJD chief’s wife and former Chief Minister Rabri Devi — as the couple returned from Delhi after appearing before a court.

