Imamganj poll Results 2025: RJD's Ritu Priya Vs JSP's Ajeet Kumar | Counting to begin at 8 am Imamganj Bihar Election Results 2025: Hindustani Awam Morcha's (Secular) Deepa Kumari, Rashtriya Janata Dal's (RJD) Ritu Priya Chaudhary and Jan Suraaj Party's (JSP) Dr Ajeet Kumar are the main candidates in the Imamganj constituency of Bihar.

Patna:

The Imamganj Assembly constituency is one of the 243 constituencies in the Bihar Legislative Assembly. It is constituency number 227 of the Bihar Legislative Assembly. The constituency is reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs). The Imamganj Assembly constituency comes under the Aurangabad Lok Sabha constituency. As per data from the Election Commission, there were 2,95,866 voters in the Imamganj constituency during the 2020 Bihar Assembly Elections. Out of this, 1,53,697 voters were male and 1,42,159 were female. 10 voters belonged to the third gender. 988 postal votes were cast in the constituency. The number of service voters in Imamganj in 2020 was 261 (246 were men and 15 were women).

In 2015, the total number of voters in the Imamganj constituency was 2,66,879. Out of this, 1,40,572 voters were male and 1,26,298 were female, and nine voters belonged to a third gender. There were 573 postal votes in the constituency. The number of service voters in Imamganj in 2015 was 120 (88 were men and 32 were women).

In the 2020 Bihar Assembly Elections, HAM(S) candidate Jitan Ram Manjhi won the seat with a margin of 16,034 votes (9.24%).

In the 2015 Bihar Assembly Elections, HAM(S) candidate Jitan Ram Manjhi won the seat with a margin of 29,408 votes (19.58%).

Main parties and candidates in Imamganj

The RJD is in alliance with the Congress, Left parties and Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) in Bihar, while the HAM has a pact with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Janata Dal United (JDU), Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), and Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM).

Bihar Assembly Elections: What happened in Imamganj in 2020 and 2015?

In the 2020 Bihar Assembly Elections, HAM(S) candidate Jitan Ram Manjhi won the seat with a margin of 16,034 votes (9.24%). He polled 78,762 votes with a vote share of 45.36%. Manjhi defeated RJD candidate Uday Narayan Choudhary, who got 62,728 votes (36.12%). LJP candidate Shobha Sinha stood third with 14,197 votes (8.18%).

In the 2015 Bihar Assembly Elections, HAM(S) candidate Jitan Ram Manjhi won the seat with a margin of 29,408 votes (19.58%). He polled 79,389 votes with a vote share of 52.86%. JD(U) candidate Uday Narain Choudhary got 49,981 votes (33.28%) and was the runner-up. Shoshit Samaj Dal candidate Raghuni Ram Shastri stood third with 4,297 votes (2.86%).

Imamganj assembly constituency past winners

1957: Ambika Prasad Singh (Independent)

1962: Ambika Prasad Singh (Swatantra Party)

1967: D Ram (Congress)

1969: Ishwar Das (Samyukta Socialist Party)

1972: Awadheshewar Ram (Congress)

1977: Ishwar Das (Janata Party)

1980: Shrichand Singh (Congress)

1985: Shrichand Singh (Congress)

1990: Uday Narayan Chaudhary (Janata Dal)

1995: Ramswaroop Paswan (Samata Party)

2000: Uday Narayan Chaudhary (Samata Party)

2005: Uday Narayan Chaudhary (Janata Dal (United))

2005: Uday Narayan Chaudhary (Janata Dal (United))

2010: Uday Narayan Chaudhary (Janata Dal (United))

2015: Jitan Ram Manjhi (Hindustani Awam Morcha)

2020: Jitan Ram Manjhi (Hindustani Awam Morcha)

2024 Bypoll: Deepa Manjhi (Hindustani Awam Morcha)