'Have only disowned my brother, my father always stood by me': Rohini Acharya amid growing family feud 'Have only disowned my brother, my father always stood by me': Rohini Acharya amid growing family feud

New Delhi:

Taking a veiled dig at Tejashwi Yadav, Lalu Prasad Yadav's daughter Rohini Acharya said on Sunday that she has only disowned her brother, adding that her parents, particularly her father, has always supported her and stood by her side. This comes a day after Acharya quit politics following Rashtriya Janata Dal's (RJD) drubbing in the 2025 assembly elections in Bihar.

Speaking to reporters in Delhi, she asserted that her parents and sisters are supporting her. Acharya, who is a doctor by profession, further said she is going to Mumbai where her in-laws stay, adding that her mother-in-law is 'extremely worried' about her.

"Whatever I had to say I have said on my social media... I have not lied about anything that happened... You may go and ask all of this to Tejashwi Yadav, Sanjay Yadav, Rachel Yadav, and Rameez... My father has always stood by me," Acharya was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

"My parents and my sisters were crying for me yesterday. I am blessed to have parents like them... In a family where there are brothers, only they should be making sacrifices for the family... I have just disowned my brother. My parents and my sisters are with me," she added.