'Won't tolerate insult to my sister': Tej Pratap Yadav comes in support of Rohini Acharya, warns 'Jaichands'

Hours after Lalu Prasad Yadav’s daughter Rohini Acharya alleged that she was “abused, humiliated, and even assaulted” by her brother Tejashwi Yadav and his aide, RJD MP Sanjay Yadav, now her elder brother and Janshakti Janta Dal (JJD) chief Tej Pratap Yadav came out in support of her. He said he “will not tolerate any insult to my sister,” adding that what happened to Rohini was “unbearable.”

‘Heart turning into fire’

In an Instagram post released through the official JJD handle, Tej Pratap, sharing a video of Rohini, wrote in Hindi that while he endured the injustices done to him, he cannot remain silent over his sister’s humiliation.

He said hearing about Rohini being allegedly hit with a slipper had “turned his pain into fire.” Without naming anyone, he warned “Jaichands” (betrayers) that the people of Bihar would never forgive attacks on family honour. He added that “some faces have clouded Tejashwi’s judgement” and that the consequences of this “injustice will be severe.”

‘Just one signal is enough’

Tej Pratap urged RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav to intervene. “Father, just give a sign… One gesture from you and the people of Bihar will bury these Jaichands,” he said. He called the issue not a political fight but a battle for “family honour, a daughter’s dignity, and Bihar’s self-respect.”

Rohini Acharya’s explosive allegations

A day after RJD’s heavy defeat in the Bihar Assembly elections, Rohini Acharya announced that she was quitting politics and cutting ties with her family. In an emotional social-media post, she wrote that she was abused and humiliated, and that a slipper was raised at her. She said she neither compromised on her self-respect nor backed down from speaking the truth.

Rohini said she was forced to leave her parents and siblings behind, accusing some family members of stripping her of her dignity, rights and home. She added that she was mocked for donating her kidney to her father Lalu Prasad Yadav, with accusations that she did it for political gain. Calling it her “biggest mistake,” she urged daughters not to repeat what she had done.

Speaking to reporters, Rohini claimed she did not act in haste. She said Tejashwi Yadav, Sanjay Yadav and Rameez “threw her out” and refused to accept responsibility for the party’s electoral collapse.

Political fallout inside the Yadav family

Rohini’s claims have deepened the crisis within the RJD’s first family. Earlier this year, Tej Pratap himself was expelled from the party and the family after a series of controversies; he then launched the Janshakti Janta Dal but secured only a distant third in Mahua.

RJD’s electoral collapse

The internal feud follows RJD’s devastating performance in the Bihar polls, winning just 25 of 140 seats contested. The NDA swept the elections, with the BJP and JD(U) securing 89 and 85 seats respectively, and the alliance crossing 200 seats in the 243-member Assembly. Bihar BJP President Dilip Jaiswal termed the developments an “internal family matter,” urging the Yadav family to restore unity.