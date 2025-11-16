Lalu Prasad Yadav's three more daughters leave Patna residence as family feud intensifies This comes a day after Rohini Acharya quit politics and 'disowned' her family following the RJD's drubbing in the 2025 Bihar assembly elections where it won just 25 seats.

Patna:

The family feud in the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) intensified further on Sunday after three more daughters of party patriarch Lalu Prasad Yadav - Rajlakshmi, Ragini, and Chanda - left the family residence in Bihar's capital Patna. The three, along with their children, were seen at the Patna airport on Sunday from where they travelled to Delhi.

This comes a day after Rohini Acharya quit politics and 'disowned' her family following the RJD's drubbing in the 2025 Bihar assembly elections where it won just 25 seats. Rohini, a doctor by profession who also donated her kidney to Lalu Prasad, has blamed her brother Tejashwi and said she was made to feel like an 'orphan'.

On Sunday, she made a series of post on X (formerly Twitter) and said she had donated her kidney to Lalu Prasad, but it being called 'dirty' now. Rohini, who had unsuccessfully contested the Saran seat in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, even said that she committed a "huge sin" by not looking after her family, which includes her three children.

"Yesterday, a daughter, a sister, a married woman, a mother was humiliated, filthy abuses were hurled at her, a slipper was raised to hit her. I did not compromise on my self-respect, I did not surrender the truth, and solely because of this, I had to endure this insult... Yesterday, a daughter, out of compulsion, left behind her crying parents and sisters and came away; they tore me away from my maternal home... They left me orphaned," she said.

So far, the Yadav family has not responded to Rohini's allegations, but Tej Pratap Yadav has come out in support of her sister. Tej Pratap, who was also expelled from the RJD earlier this year with the family ending all ties with him, said he will never tolerate insult to her sister, as he issued a warning to 'Jaichands' (a metaphor used for traitors) in the house.

"Yesterday’s incident has shaken me to the core. What happened to me — I endured it. But the insult done to my sister is absolutely unbearable under any circumstances," Tej Pratap, who floated the Janshakti Janata Dal (JJD) to contest the 2025 Bihar elections, posted in Hindi on Instagram.