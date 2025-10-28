Election Commission issues notice to Prashant Kishor for being enrolled as voter in both Bihar, Bengal Prashant Kishor landed in a controversy on Tuesday when it came to light that he was allegedly registered as a voter in his home state of Bihar as well as adjoining West Bengal.

Patna:

The Election Commission has issued a notice to Prashant Kishor, founder of the Jan Suraaj Party, after it was found that his name appears on the voter lists of two states-- Bihar and West Bengal. According to officials, the Returning Officer of Karghar Assembly Constituency has asked Kishor to respond within three days, explaining how his name came to be registered in two different states simultaneously.

Kishor's Jan Suraaj Party is contesting the assembly elections in Bihar.

Prashant Kishor listed as voter in two states

According to official records, poll strategist-turned-politician Kishor is enrolled as a voter in West Bengal at 121, Kalighat Road, the address of the Trinamool Congress headquarters in Kolkata's Bhabanipur assembly constituency, which is Chief Minister and TMC chief Mamata Banerjee's seat.

"His polling station is listed as St Helen School on B Ranishankari Lane," the official added.

It is pertinent to mention that during the 2021 assembly elections in West Bengal, Kishor had worked as a political consultant for the TMC.

Kishor is also registered at the Kargahar assembly segment under the Sasaram parliamentary constituency in Rohtas district of Bihar. His polling booth is Madhya Vidyalaya, Konar.

Meanwhile, both the ruling NDA and the opposition INDIA bloc in Bihar seised the opportunity, as Prashant Kishor's entry into active politics has become a point of concern for both rival camps.

What did Prashant Kishor's party say?

When asked about the alleged irregularity, Jan Suraaj Party national spokesperson Kumar Saurabh Singh said, "The onus is on the Election Commission. It had launched SIR in Bihar with so much of fanfare. So many names were dropped on the ground of deletion. When they can leave room for a lapse in case of a well-known personality like Prashant Kishor, one can imagine the diligence of the EC elsewhere." He, however, evaded a direct reply to a pointed query as to whether Kishor had applied for deletion of his name from the voters' list in West Bengal, prior to applying for inclusion in the electoral roll of Bihar.

"Prashant Kishor is an educated man. He understands his responsibilities well. That he was stationed in West Bengal earlier, as a poll strategist for Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, is well known. Let the EC approach us if it thinks that there has been wrongdoing on our part. Our legal team will respond," he added.

Incidentally, the Election Commission (EC) has admitted that duplicate voter entries remain a recurring challenge and identified it as one of the key reasons for initiating the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls across the country.

The SIR, which began in Bihar, concluded with the publication of the updated rolls on September 30, leading to the deletion of around 68.66 lakh entries, including nearly seven lakh cases where voters were found registered in more than one location.

